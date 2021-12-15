Ubisoft Free Games 2021: How to Download 'Rayman Origins,' Is It Free for Xbox, PS5?

Before 2021 ends, game developer Ubisoft is offering the popular title "Rayman Origins" for free. However, players can only enjoy it until December 22.

Ubisoft Free Games 2021

According to Comic Book, one of Ubisoft's best videogames is now available to download for free.

In 2020, PlayStation, Xbox and several companies had given away numerous free games to urge people to stay at home during the pandemic. It has then become a way of distraction for several people throughout the lockdown period.

However, since the world is now somehow normalizing, some companies have stopped the free games giveaway trend.

On the other hand,Ubisoft has been constantly giving away free games throughout the year.

Some of the Ubisoft free games 2021 include "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint," "Trackmania," "Hyper Scape," "Rabbids Coding" and "Might and Magic: Chess Royale."

In addition to those, the developer is now offering "Rayman Origins" on Ubisoft Connect PC completely free to everyone. Unfortunately, thisis not available for those players who use the following gaming consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X.

Aside from these gaming consoles, players who are using Steam or the Epic Games Store cannot also enjoy this free game. With that being stated, it clearly indicates that it can only be used on Ubisoft Connect.

Moreover, keep in mind that this is a limited-time promotion that will end on December 22. After the said date, the game will return to its usual price.

Read Also: iPhone iOS 15.2 Update Fixes 38 Security Issues: Major Problems Solved, How to Install Fix

'Rayman Origins'

For background information, "Rayman Origins" was released in 2011 and it is the fourth release in the Rayman series.

The said game is a 2D sidescroller platform game, per RaymanPC.

"Rayman Origins" is the first videogame in the series to include cooperative gameplay action, with up to four people playing at the same time.

Since its release, it was universally considered as one of the finest games of the year with a Metacritic score ranging from 97 to 92 depending on the platform, per Comic Book.

How to Download 'Rayman Origins' for Free

For those curious to play "Rayman Origins" for free, below is a step-by-step guide to download it for free.

Interested gamers must head to this Ubisoft link. On the webpage, scroll down to locate the "Select Gaming Platform" option. Once the said option is located, tap the "Ubisoft Connect PC" button. Right after tapping the option, gamers will be redirected to the login page. After logging in, locate "Rayman Origins" then hit download.

The new Ubisoft free game has been made available Tuesday. To give further details, its key features include the following:

Rebirth of a Platforming Legend

Four-Player, Jump-In or Jump-Out, Co-op Gameplay

Epic Boss Fights

Variety of Gameplay

Unique Approach to 2D Art

For those wanting to play the game for a long time now, this is definitely the best chance to snag it, with Ubisoft showing the spirit of giving in time for Christmas.

Related Article: 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' DLC: Price, Release Date, How to Download Massive 'Dawn of Ragnarok' Expansion