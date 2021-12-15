Elon Musk's Clone? Viral Video Shows Doppelganger of Tesla CEO!

A new Elon Musk clone has been spotted! While there has been quite a few Musk look-alike spotted over the past few years, the resemblance of the Tesla CEO to his latest doppelganger is uncanny.

Elon Musk Clone

On a public Facebook page, a video of a Chinese man has gone viral as he absolutely looks like Elon Musk's clone.

World of Buzz added that some people even speculate that he is Musk's long-lost twin since he appears very identical to the famous entrepreneur.

The said video of Musk's doppelganger was first uploaded on TikTok and has gained a lot of attention. As of writing, the reposted video on Facebook has more than 200 comments and about 1,500 shares.

Several users have expressed their surprise and thoughts on the said video.

Because China is the place where many products are made and manufactured, Facebook user George Chu commented that "China has everything." Another Facebook user added that "you can purchase everything from China!"

Another Facebook user even claimed that Taobao, a Chinese online buying marketplace, might provide you with your very own Musk.

Since Musk is one of the richest man in the world and known for being into cryptocurrency, Hyde Tee stated that he wants to ask some advice from the Musk doppelganger on what cryptocurrency should he buy next.

Apart from these comments, Facebook users even took the effort to rename Elon Musk's clone using Chinese names. Some of the suggested Chinese names are "Yi Long Musk," "Yilon Must," and "Elon Ma."

However, Facebook user Jayzee Kong does not believe that China has its own version of Musk and insists that the video is a deepfake.

On the other hand, it appears it is not only China that has their own version of the Tesla CEO, but also the Philippines.

Elon Musk Doppelganger in the Philippines!

According to Coconuts Manila, the discovery of a Filipino guy who has a resemblance to SpaceX founder Elon Musk has shocked several Twitter users earlier in the year.

The TikTok video of Bong Villanueva-shown wandering through the rows of plants at a Palawan resort asking his fans to swim with him-was initially shared by Twitter user @thysz.

In the said Twitter post, it has a caption of "Elon Musk enjoys El Nido."

Moreover, Thyz added a follow-up comment thanking the Elon Musk doppelganger for choosing the Philippines.

As of writing, the video of Elon Musk Philippine version has more than 350,000 views and about 22,000 likes.

Furthermore, Villanueva, who has never heard of the Tesla founder, was tracked down by Coconuts Manila. The 46-year-old Puerto Princesa native, who works as a makeup artist and entrepreneur, said he was "flattered" to be compared to Musk.

Elon Musk Clone in WWI-Era

After some funny conspiracy speculating that Musk's success was due to his ability to time travel, the entrepreneur has debunked the claims, per the New York Post.

The business billionaire joked on Twitter that "Full disclosure, I'm actually a 3,000-year-old vampire. Assuming all these fake identities over the years has been such a challenge!"

Musk's fans have long thought that he has the power to see into the future, which would explain his ability to predict future trends such as in PayPal.

