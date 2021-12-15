2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Engine Specs, Which Is More Powerful?

Feeling curious about the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro vs. 2021 Ford F-150? Experts compared these two vehicles' engines, performance and design to decide on the "better" model.

Car experts from Driving accepted the challenge of comparing specs on two of the hottest half-ton pickup trucks in the market. Their data and results were reportedly taken from real vehicles that they had the privilege to test on.

However, note that the Tundra used on the test was a pre-production model, implying that its specs could be different from the average unit found on Toyota showrooms. Readers should also be warned that testers added a few adjustments to the vehicles, like electrified hybrid gubbins, to read the engine's performance accurately.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150 Engine Specs and Differences

True to their promise, Toyota ditched the V8 engine for the 2022 Tundra. Instead, the latest model features a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine which could produce 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Also, note that it is a ten-speed automatic that runs with regular 87-octane fuel.

Similar to Tundra, Ford-150 also features a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine. However, its system has an extra edge on performance, which could produce 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle is still a ten-speed automatic.

Truthfully, the seven-point difference between the two is hardly noticeable during a drive. Therefore, experts considered their engines a draw.

Read Also: 'The Matrix Ressurections' Release Date, Teaser, Where to Watch: How to Save Almost $10 in HBO Max Subscription, Get Awesome Beanie!

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150 Other Specs

Since their engines are generally the same, testers proceeded to assess the driving experience and overall design. Here, they found a clear winner in each category.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra gets an edge on the driving experience. Its binned leaf springs on the rear suspension and live axle bookended with coils make any driving experience relatively comfortable despite going off-road. Its downshift response and acceleration times are also more responsive than F-150, probably because of its advanced transmission manners.

In comparison, the F-150 feels "okay." It improved its leaf-spring suspension but still retains its old-school technology. Although it can still perform great on the road, it lacks the road comfort experience.

However, the F-150 is the winner in terms of the overall design. Its interior is more luxurious, featuring an infotainment system with jumbo touchscreen panels. It also has flat-recline seats with awesome upholstery. Even details like the steering wheel and physical dials have been improved.

Developers of the 2022 Toyota Tundra might have poured their efforts on performance, setting aside any luxury aspect of the interior design. This is why it features a basic cabin form, which might come as rubbery or stocky to some drivers. A few points are also lost on Tundra's truck bed, which is limited to household power outlets and basic tie-down points.

Ultimately, the better car might depend on personal preference and on which car best serves individual needs.



Related Article: 2021 BMW IX Crash Test: Did the New BMW Electric Car Pass? [Watch Video]