'Rocket League Sideswipe' Controller Not Working: Support Guide, 2 Quick Ways to Fix

Players of "Rocket League Sideswipe" might find that their ''Rocket League Sideswipe'' controller not working.

Written here are was on how to fix this.

'Rocket League Sideswipe'

For mobile devices, ''Rocket League Sideswipe'' has created a new concept of vehicle soccer. It has already won hearts with its very simple and intuitive touch controls.

The on-screen game controls are a little difficult to operate, despite being simple to master. Air-rolling the ball can be difficult, and players may find themselves missing open nets on occasion.

With the efficiency, smoothness, and versatility that a controller gives, it could come in helpful in these instances.

This guide will show players how to connect a gamepad to theirr phone in order to play Rocket League Sideswipe, as well as what devices are compatible and other controller-related topics.

'Rocket League Sideswipe' Controller

Both Android and iOS devices have controller support in "Rocket League Sideswipe."

At the same time, players can use both controller input and touch screen controls. That way, users may try out both at the same time and see which one is more comfortable for them.

Compatible Controllers For The RL Sideswipe

According to Gaming On Phone, all mobile controllers are compatible with RL Sideswipe. Players do not need to install any third-party app for enjoying controller support.

Psyonix has confirmed this on the official Rocket League website.

However, the players need to make sure that the controller is compatible with their mobile device.

Make sure that it functions for your Android/iOS platform. If a players are planning to buy a new one, search on the web and check out which controller suits their device first, or get in touch with their device manufacturer for guidance.

Read Also: [LIST] Fanatical Winter Sale: 'Deus Ex,' 'Resident Evil HD Remaster,' and More PC Games for Under $5!

'Rocket League Sideswipe' Controller Not Working Fix

If players are having trouble getting their controller to sync with "Rocket League Sideswipe", there are a few easy fixes to try as recommended by Game Revolution.

First, make sure the controller the player is using is suitable for the game. PlayStation and Xbox controllers, as well as mobile-compatible Bluetooth controllers, will operate with the game, according to developer Psyonix Labs. Check to see if the input device of the user can be connected to their mobile-first device.

Second, examine your in-game options. A controller customization menu is available in Rocket League Sideswipe. It's worth double-checking to make sure everything is in order. However, there is no way to turn the controller use on or off within the game, so you won't be able to hard-reset the connection.

If none of these solutions work, there's a good probability that a certain player is dealing with a larger issue with "Rocket League Sideswipe."

Unfortunately, several Reddit users have noted that the game does not work with Xbox and PlayStation 4 controllers.

In certain circumstances, it's most likely a game-related issue that will be addressed in the future.

In such cases, it's a good time to check the game's Twitter page, which should outline the bug and provide an estimate for when it will be rectified.

If it fails, players will have to wait for a new update to solve it.

Related Article: Is 'Fortnite' Down? Epic Games Working on Skydome Device Issue; Winterfest is Here