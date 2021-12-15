Amazon Web Services Down Again! Twitch, Slack, 'League of Legends' Reports Outages

Several people were affected by the Amazon Web Service outage issue. Luckily, it seems that this problem has been resolved rather quickly.

Amazon Web Service Down

Amazon Web Service had now experienced two consecutive outages this month.

The e-commerce company had barely completed its assessment on last week's outage when it began experiencing problems again.

Luckily, according to the AWS dashboard that tracks outages, the issue that affected internet access in Oregon and Northern California has been resolved and it was brief this time.

The Amazon server network supports more companies, but the most prominent indicator of the recent issue was when Twitch, Amazon's live streaming platform, went down, per The Verge.

"We are aware of multiple difficulties affecting Twitch services," Twitch wrote in a tweet from its support account.

The Verge added that the connectivity issues were also detected for applications such as "League of Legends," "Valorant," DoorDash, Duo and Slack. Aside from this, Nintendo Online, Xbox Live and PlayStation Network also had the same issue.

Meanwhile, Down Detector reported that Netflix and Amazon's Ring were all down as well, per US News. For this reason, it seems that the outage may have impacted many people.

To provide detailed information on the Amazon Web Service down issue, the AWS dashboard noted that Amazon investigated the internet connectivity issue for US West 1 around 7:52 a.m. PST, and around 7:43 a.m. PST for the US West 2 region.

"8:01 AM PST We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity for both US-West-2 as well as US-West-1 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity. We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery," Amazon Web Service's dashboard detailed.

Shortly after, the subsidiary of Amazon released an update stating that the issues with internet access in both regions has been fixed and the service is back to normal. Amazon Web Service also clarified that this incident had no impact on regional connectivity.

With regards to the cause of the Amazon Web Service down issue, the company noted that the data traffic created the problem. Since it has been resolved, it does not expect the issue to recur.

Simple Way to Detect Amazon Outage

For those who do not know what Amazon Web Service is, Contino noted that it is the world's most popular cloud computing service, which is considered as Amazon's most profitable subsidiary.

In relation to this, businesses all over the world have come to recognize and trust Amazon as their chosen cloud service provider.

Since Amazon Web Services supports several businesses, numerous customers may have been affected by Amazon's consecutive outages.

Last week's outages have affected users of Disney Plus streaming, "PUBG," and Amazon.com. Moreover, some of its services, such as Kindle ebooks, Amazon Music and Ring cameras have also experienced disruptions.

Surprisingly, any well-known brand may be found on the Down Detector list of services that have experienced an increase in outage complaints, as previously reported.

In case users may have been curious to know if Amazon Web Service is down, head to this link to know more.



