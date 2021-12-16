'Fortnite' Spider-Man Mythic Item: Complete Web Shooter Locations

Want to get your very own "Fortnite" Spider-Man mythic web shooters? Having this item grants you a unique ability to web-sling through trees, vehicles and even animals! Data miners just revealed the secret locations where these web shooters have a 90 percent spawn rate.

The "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally starting, and it brings a bunch of new in-game items and weaponry. One of the most notable changes is definitely the Spider-Man web shooters, which adds a new mobility mechanism to the game.

How to Use 'Fortnite' Spider-Man Item

In a nutshell, you should just aim the Spider-Man web shooters at any solid object on the game, and you will automatically be pulled forward. However, ScreenRant listed a few reminders that can help improve the web-slinging experience.

You only get to shoot a few pieces of web rope, and the web shooter will be forced to charge for about five seconds. Shooting fewer web ropes cuts the recharge time.

Note that you can target vehicles and animals with the web shooter. But be warned, you will be pulled in the same direction that the vehicle or animal is traveling in. This is loads of fun if you plan to goof around but extremely difficult if you plan to aim, shoot and kill a nearby enemy.



Another exciting feature is that the web shooters do not deal fall damage. This means landing on the ground after falling off a web rope does not affect your life. This should give you the opportunity to test around the new mechanism without the fear of death.

Lastly, keep in mind that there are two versions of Spider-Man web shooters. One has unlimited ammo shots and another with 80 shots. If you get the latter, then you should stay mindful of the remaining ammo left.

How to Get 'Fortnite' Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters

According to PCgamer, these web shooters are stowed inside Spider-Man backpacks hidden across the map. This feature might be a nod to Marvel's Spider-Man game on PS4, where you have to find backpacks across New York.

In "Fortnite," the backpacks hold random loot like weapons, ammo and building materials. Web shooters also have a 90 percent spawn rate inside these backpacks.

"Fortnite" player Hypex revealed all the Spider-Man's web shooter locations in a tweet on Saturday. These locations are as follows:

North-west of Logjam Lumberyard: 3 bags

West of Logjam Lumberyard: 2 bags

North-east of Logjam Lumberyard: 3 bags

South-east of Logjam Lumberyard: 3 bags

Center of The Daily Bugle: 3 bags

South-west of The Daily Bugle: 2 bags

North-East of Greasy Grove (near the river): 3 bags

South-west of Greasy Grove: 2 bags

Center of Rocky Reels: 3 bags

North-west of Condo Canyon: 3 bags

East of The Joneses: 3 bags

The "Spider-Man's Web Shooters" Mythic is Live, Here's where you can find it. It has a 90% spawn chance in a backpack attached to walls. The backpack drops heals and a chance for an unlimited or limited version of the item. The limited version has 80 shots! (lmk if this is wrong) pic.twitter.com/Dlz0ufZeiY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 11, 2021

The web shooters are only playable in the "Fortnite" competitive area. However, you can also buy it from NPCs in Camp Cuddle, Greasy Grove and The Joneses. The web shooters cost a fairly expensive 400 gold bars.

Be sure to check in on this new mythical item as soon as you log in to "Fortnite."

