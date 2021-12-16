Fantastic Beasts 3: Three 'Secrets of Dumbledore' That We Need Answered

The release of "Fantastic Beasts 3" is finally approaching!

In fact, the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" trailer has recently been released.

However, fans of the Wizarding World have been aching for answers since the agonizing cliffhanger at the end of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." While certain aspects of the film were incredibly fascinating, others left diehards scratching their heads.

It's time for answers now that Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for the sequel, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." Dumbledore, despite his friendly bearded appearance, has some secrets he needs to divulge, as well as some pressing issues that needed answers.

As a very light "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" spoilers, here are the riddles fans are hoping to be solved by "Fantastic Beasts 3."

3. Ariana Dumbledore's Demise

The audience has learned of a fabled three-way duel between Grindelwald and the two brothers, Albus and Aberforth, in the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" book. The battle that tore his friendship with Grindelwald apart was the Duel at Godric Hollow. He understood his friend was a deadly Dark Wizard.

The two brothers fought Grindelwald, while their sister, Ariana, attempted to intervene in the battle but, like Credence, struggled to manage her talents. Sadly, one of the three wizards struck her down and killed her. Unfortunately, it has been unclear to this day who was completely liable for Ariana's death.

2. Credence Barebone's True Identity

According to Hype, he's Dumbledore's brother, Aurelius. There isn't a single hint in the novels or previous movies that Dumbledore has a hidden brother. However, there are several significant chronological inconsistencies. Credence can't possibly be Albus' brother.

Their mother passed away eight years before he was born, and their father was imprisoned in Azkaban and died before Credence was born. Credence's age is established in the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," with Ezra Miller stating that he is 18 years old. So, even if Dumbledore's father had an affair, his son would be 34 years old!

1. The True Face of Grindelwald

As Variety noted in its teaser, fans have seen three different actors play the iconic Dark Wizard by the time "Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is released. The transition from Colin Farrell to Johnny Depp and now to Mads Mikkelsen has been particularly noteworthy, raising confusion and questions about the identity of Grindelwald.

Mads Mikkelsen will be taking over Johnny Depp's part, so Grindelwald's new appearance would be tough to ignore. Fans are curious and excited as to how Mikkelsen's transition will be handled by director David Yates and writer and book author JK Rowling.

Just what is Grindelwald's true face?

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" will be released on April 8, 2022.

