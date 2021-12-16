'Overwatch' Christmas Skins 2021: Reindeer Orisa, Sleighing D.Va, Ice Wraith Genji for Winter Wonderland!

"Overwatch" Christmas skins are now available for avid fans.

'Overwatch'

Fans have only desired one thing since Blizzard Entertainment launched Orisa--the quadruped tank robot designed by Numbanian genius creator Efi Oladele--in "Overwatch" last 2017: a reindeer-themed cosmetic for the game's annual Winter Wonderland event.

"Overwatch" fans have been denied that Rudolph-inspired skin for four years, but that now changes with the game's Winter Wonderland 2021 Christmas event.

Starting December 16, Reindeer Orisa would be available as an unlocked Legendary skin in "Overwatch". This long-awaited version of Orisa finally arrives, complete with a gift-wrapped Supercharger and a snow globe-infused Fusion Driver, after years of begging, annoyance and fan-created skins depicting Orisa as one of Santa Claus' reindeers.

'Overwatch' Christmas Skins

In a tweet on Wednesday, Blizzard confirmed the skin: Naturally, Orisa's mains are ecstatic.

'Tis the season to make it rain-deer. 🦌



Dash into the season as Reindeer Orisa (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/rpa35utXYN — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 15, 2021

In addition to that tweet, Blizzard confirmed two additional Legendary skins for Winter Wonderland 2021: Sleighing D.Va, a wonderful Santa's sleigh-themed complement for Orisa, and Ice Wraith Genji.

Sleigh my name, sleigh my name.



Ride into winter as Sleighing https://t.co/mvJh2Ma0Wt (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/jcRhgvRrkl — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 14, 2021

Flow like water, cold as ice.



Sacrif-ice your enemies as Ice Wraith Genji (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/lgVybBUQV6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 15, 2021

Winter Wonderland, which runs from December 16 to January 6, 2022, will likely witness the return of limited-time game modes and a flurry of goodies to keep stalwart "Overwatch" players occupied.

It was supposed to debut on December 14 but was postponed due to a last-minute snag.

Blizzard reported that they have to postpone the release and move the event for a couple of days due to some unforeseen circumstances.

As reported by Express, this year's Legendary Overwatch skins were incredibly well-done by the art team, as stated by Blizzard itself. Blizzard has offered fans a sneak peek at some of the new skins coming to "Overwatch" now that the issue has been resolved.

'Overwatch' Winter Wonderland

Again, the new Winter Wonderland skins from "Overwatch" include Ice Wraith Genji, Reindeer Orisa and Sleighing D.Va.

However, there's a chance that more skins will be revealed, so fans staying in tune with the latest release might be able to get rewards.

Furthermore, don't be shocked if Blizzard adds a particular questline to the event, complete with distinct awards, in addition to new skins and celebratory goodies.

Blizzard will reintroduce some of the classic additional game modes in addition to seasonal "Overwatch" skins.

Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, Mei's Snowball Offensive and Freezethaw Elimination are among the games included. Mei's Snowball Offensive is a classic game in which six-person teams participate in frenetic snowball combat.

Next Release of 'Overwatch'

As reported by Polygon, there has been no news yet when the "Overwatch" sequel that Blizzard promised in 2019 will be released; however, fans do know it won't be anytime soon.

In November, Blizzard Entertainment announced a further delay for "Overwatch 2" without specifying a release date. Activision Blizzard, the game's parent company, said it was giving the development team additional time to finish production and continue increasing their creative resources to support the titles after launch, citing Blizzard's upheaval and turnover as factors in the game's longer-than-expected development.

