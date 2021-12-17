PS5 Restock Tracker: 3 Ways to Get PlayStation 5 Updates

Since PlayStation 5 stocks quickly perish the moment they hit stores, especially this Christmas season, several people are searching for reliable PS5 restock trackers that will be able to help them get one.

Luckily, there are three simple ways to get PS5 restock updates.

PS5 Restock Trackers

The game console is normally dropped at retail stores (both online and on-site) like Walmart and Best Buy, but shoppers must normally wait and compete for a restock, per CBS News. The PS5 could be available on StockX or eBay as well, although it will be sold at a premium price.

With that being stated, several gamers want to get timely PS5 restock updates to put them in front of the line.

3 Ways to Get PlayStation 5 Updates

3. Social Media

For those who are more into social media, this is a perfect way to get updates about the Sony PlayStation 5 restock.

CBS News explained that some Twitter users have created a dedicated account solely for PS5 restock tracking updates. In addition, the said Twitter accounts drop restocking updates for retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Amazon, PlayStation Direct and others.

In case Sony gaming console enthusiasts wanted to narrow down their Twitter search, there are two reliable PS5 restock trackers on Twitter that players must follow to get updates.

Matt Swider of The Shortcut has transformed his Twitter account into a PS5 restock tracker. Aside from PS5, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut also tracks restock updates for Microsoft's Xbox gaming console and GPU.

As of writing, Swider has 1 million Twitter followers.

Despite being one of the most followed PS5 restock updaters, he clarified on his account that he will never sell someone a console. He also believes that "All Twitter resellers are scams."

Apart from Matt Swider, another Twitter account called @PS5stockalerts also posts PS5 restock news, publishes refill countdowns and even lets enthusiasts know when the PS5 will be sold out again.

In case users are curious to know about @PS5stockalerts' reliability, the said Twitter account has more than 1 million followers.

2. Reddit Forum

For those who are not into Twitter, CBS News added that Reddit forums are an alternative solution if gamers don't like Twitter.

The subreddit "PS5 restock updates and news" on the social community news site Reddit is dedicated to the most up-to-date information on where and when the PS5 will be refilled.

Users on Reddit may ask and answer queries concerning delivery, offer links to available PS5s from resellers like eBay, sympathize over the hardship to purchase a PS5, and more.

The said Reddit forum was created a few days after PS5 was released.

1. Top Retailers Updates

Even though social media can have several useful information on PlayStation 5 restocks, it is worth noting that it can also be a place for fraudsters attempting to steal money and personal information.

With that being stated, consumers may head to top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, StockX, GameStop, Target, Amazon and PlayStation Direct for PS5 restock updates.

Walmart has a record of publicizing PS5 releases ahead of time, allowing customers more time to prepare.

During PS5 drops, Walmart often prioritizes paying Walmart+ members. However, the said membership costs $13 a month.

PS5 Restock Updates

For those who want to know if they will be able to acquire the said console this Christmas season, Games Radar stated that there is no specific announcement about PS5 restocks yet.

However, that does not eliminate the possibility of restocks.

Walmart might double drop this week, but a stock surge for Monday, December 20 is more likely. Meanwhile, Best Buy missed their traditional start-of-week drop, and there is a possibility that more consoles will be available on Friday, December 17th.

