2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2022 Toyota Tacoma: Engine Specs, Power, Major Differences -- Which Should You Buy?

Choosing the best truck might be difficult for some, especially if these vehicles come from the same manufacturer.

It gets even more challenging when you pick between Toyota's marvel pick-ups, the just rolled out 2022 Toyota Tundra and the Toyota Tacoma that had been refreshed as a 2022 offering last year. But let us take a look at these trucks' salient features, specs and the major differences that set them apart, as Kelley Blue Book revealed.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2022 Tacoma Engine Specs: Options to Consider

In terms of engine specs, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has two powertrain options. First is a gasoline-powered 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged i-Force V6 that produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Its even more formidable 3.5-liter twin-turbo iForce Max hybrid, meanwhile, generates 427 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

It has a standard 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. A 4x4 is available on all trim levels but comes standard on the TRD Pro variant.

This hybrid utilizes a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery with a rating of 288 volts and a capacity 1.87 kilowatt-hours.

The Tacoma, on the other hand, also comes with two selections of engines. One is a 2.7-liter inline-4 giving out 159 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque, and the other a 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. These engines are complemented with six-speed automatic transmissions with rear- or four-wheel drive.

The Tacoma's TRD Pro and TRD Off-Road models come with the 3.5-liter V6 engine and a suspension that is lifted 1.5 inches in front and about half an inch at the rear.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2022 Tacoma: Interiors and Other Impressive Features

In terms of ravishing interiors, the Tundra carries a fresh design and premium materials that makes it a cut above the rest. It offers a new 14-inch touchscreen display available on all grades but part of the higher trim levels, such as the Platinum and 1794 edition models. It is also available in the Tundra SR, SRS, and Limited trim levels.

The Double Cab has a 6.5-foot bed or a new 8.1-foot bed, while Crew Cab vehicles link to 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot boxes. The TRD Pro model offers parts from Fox Racing, having lifted suspension, and is equipped with Fox dampers and red-painted anti-roll bar. The off-road model also features a TRD front skid plate with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires sized 285/65, and a hefty anti-roll bar and Fox shock absorbers

While the Tacoma is generally the same road monster since its introduction in 2016, its 2022 refresh shows that it is updated with impressive interiors as well with the latest tech, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Its TRD Off-Road model has Bilstein shock absorbers, while the Tacoma has those from Fox. These TRD versions offer Multi-Terrain Select, a terrain response system with presets for specific terrain conditions, with Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Monitor to have clear camera views to see what's happening around the truck.

The biggest advantage in bringing the 2022 Tundra home is its available V6 powertrain, composite bed design, a maximum towing capacity of about 12,000 pounds and its cutting edge coil spring rear suspension.

As for the Tacoma, it has more cab or bed configurations, with a higher resale value. It also exudes tidier dimensions.

2022 Tundra v. 2022 Tacoma: Which Should You Buy?

But what is best for the prospective buyer? If you are in search for that ideal full-size pickup, then the 2022 Tundra is your choice, having an innovative drivetrain, 10-speed automatic transmission and lavish upper trims. But if you are looking for that tidier package with a body-on-frame platform and a still impressive off-road all-terrain capability, that best mid-sized truck is the 2022 Tacoma.

If price is a consideration, the Tundra is the more premium choice, costing at a range of $36,000 to $50,000, while the Tacoma is a more affordable pick going for $26,400 to $44,325, Toyota had announced.

