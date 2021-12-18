'Halo Infinite' Free Weapon Skins, Armor Coating: 7 Steps to Get Free Cosmetics Through Twitch

"Halo Infinite" celebrates its first major tournament with a lot of in-game freebies. Players who watch at least an hour of the event can get free limited-edition weapons and Spartan skins. All cosmetics will be received through Twitch drops.

We made it to the promised LAN 🙌



📅 Dec 17-19

💰 $250K + Crowdfunding

⚔️ 272 Teams

⭐️ @Twitch Drops



We're proud to present the SOLD OUT @HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 – kicking off this Friday at 9am PT / 12pm ET! pic.twitter.com/wZ1d2obq2L — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) December 14, 2021

The Halo Championship Series is finally here, and it features a $250,000 plus prize pool, 272 competing teams and freebie cosmetics. Note that the event runs from December 17 to 19. Fans can watch it on both Twitch and YouTube. However, fans are recommended to choose Twitch because the giveaway is exclusive to that channel.

Stream on Twitch: Free 'Halo Infinite' Skins

According to NME, players first have to link their Halo account with Twitch to receive the giveaway. They can do so by following these steps:

Sign in to the Halo Waypoint account

Open settings and click on "Linked Accounts"

Link up the Twitch account to Halo Waypoint

Go to Twitch and log in

Open "Connections" and click on Twitch settings

Double-check if the Halo Waypoint account is reflected under the connections list

After watching the event, double-check on the "Inventory" page and click on "Claim Now"

Note that there will be two different Twitch sources for "Halo Infinite" giveaways. These are the official HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh and the partnered co-streamers for the event.

HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh

Watching at least one hour on the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh Twitch channel gives fans a set of "Halo Infinite" weapon skins. These cosmetics could be applied on the Battle Rifle, Sidekick and Assault Rifle.

Partnered Co-Streamers

Watching at least one hour on the channel of streamers TSM Myth, Summit1g, Cloakzy or TeeP gives fans a set of Spartan skins. These armor coatings can be applied to the MK VII, Yoroi, and MKV armor sets.

Keep in mind that this is a time-limited event giveaway. After the event ends on Sunday, gamers will lose their only chance of earning the free skins.

How to Get 'Halo Infinite' Weapon and Armor Cosmetics

Ideally, right after watching the events for an hour, the freebie items should be visible on the Twitch Inventory. However, at the time of writing, many players are struggling to receive the "Halo Infinite" giveaways.

Most of these problems are due to account link-up issues. As previously mentioned, double check on both Twitch and Halo Waypoint if the accounts are properly connected.

If the seven steps listed above do not work, they try using some of these workaround suggestions from other players.

One fan suggested watching the co-streamers separately from the "Halo Infinite" main show.

The armor coating worked for me, I just played it safe and watched one of the co-streamers separately after finishing the hour for the weapon skins, the drops from today showed up in game no problem after that — Ya boi Colin🐝 (@Prodigal_Saiyan) December 17, 2021

Another suggested linking up the Halo Waypoint account via Twitch.

I force closed halo, then relinked my twitch through the twitch app> Halo Waypoint pop up. Went back to my “drops tab on twitch and checked that it showed claimed. When I opened halo it was there. Maybe that will help? — JayBird (@ddoTVVI) December 17, 2021

