Tesla Baby! Philly Woman Gives Birth in Tesla Front Seat While in Autopilot

With the help of Tesla's autopilot feature, a pregnant woman in Pennsylvania gave birth inside a Tesla. With that, their newborn child was nicknamed Tesla baby!

Tesla Baby

After the couple arrived at the hospital, the nurses immediately assisted them and their newborn child.

The said couple, named Keating and Yiran Sherry, recalled their new baby Maeve Lily's remarkable birth, per Daily Mail.

The couple, who met while working at Shanghai's Rainbow Bridge International School, have a 3-year-old boy named Rafa and stated they were eager to have another kid.

To give further details on the delivery, the contractions started in the middle of the night on September 9, which Yiran said that it felt the same with her labor on their son three years ago.

"I knew. I said to Keating, 'Today's the day, but I don't think it's happening anytime soon," Yiran furthered on The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Moreover, Yiran recalled that on 8:30 a.m., she did laundry and got their son ready for school.

Meanwhile, when Keating put his kid in the backseat of their car, he checked on his wife and saw that her water had broken. Despite Yiran's demand that he drive their son to school first, he realized that it was time to take her to the hospital.

Keating drove 20 minutes from their house in Wayne to Paoli Hospital with their kid in the backseat. Yiran was crouching on the floor in front of the passenger seat suffering from a severe heavy contraction.

Unfortunately, the avenue leading to the hospital was jam-packed, with the rush-hour traffic just worsening the situation.

During the said situation, Keating used the Tesla autopilot feature, which allowed him to retain his left hand on the wheel while checking on Rafa and swiveling to assist his wife.

"She was gripping my hand so hard that I felt she was going to break it," Keating told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Yiran checked the GPS every time she recovered her breath between contractions to keep track of their progress on the 20-minute journey from Wayne to Paoli.

However, despite their efforts to rush into the hospital, Yiran had already given birth in the Tesla.

Fortunately, a pediatrician was outside the hospital and called staff to run to the Telsa to cut the baby's umbilical cord over the front seat.

Maeve was given the nickname "Tesla baby" by hospital nurses, and her parents considered giving her the middle name "Tess" as a reference to her birthplace. However, they finally chose Lily as a dedication to Yiran's mother.

Tesla Autopilot

According to the electric car company, the advanced safety and convenience features in Tesla Autopilot are designed to assist people with the most difficult aspects of driving.

Within its lane, the feature allows the vehicle to automatically steer, accelerate and brake.

However, the current Autopilot capabilities require active driver monitoring. It does not have a full self-driving feature.

"Navigate on Autopilot suggests lane changes to optimize your route and makes adjustments, so you don't get stuck behind slow cars or trucks. When active, Navigate on Autopilot will also automatically steer your vehicle toward highway interchanges and exits based on your destination," Tesla explained.



