SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch: Elon Musk Promises Internet Coverage Even in Navajo Nation!

When asked about the capabilities of the SpaceX Starlink satellite, Elon Musk promised to bring internet coverage even in Navajo Nation despite it being in the middle of nowhere.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch

Since the internet has been widely used today, several companies are doing numerous efforts to provide the best internet speed and coverage for their consumers. One of the said companies includes Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink.

With that being stated, it appears that Musk is focused on giving the best internet connection for the entire world.

On Saturday, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket delivering a new batch of Starlink satellites into space. The launch was held at the Vandenberg Space Force Station in California, bringing a stack of 52 Starlink satellites, per NBC Bay Area.

The rocket's first stage returned to Earth nine minutes after liftoff, landing on the deck of SpaceX's most productive drone ship, "Of Course I Still Love You," marking the company's 98th successful landing.

Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) is an autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS) based in Long Beach, California. Between 2015 to 2021, OCISLY has been situated in Florida, per SpaceX Fleet.

The drone ship is a modified barge with a huge landing platform, station-keeping thrusters and other equipment that allows SpaceX to land rockets at sea for high-velocity missions that do not have fuel to land near the launch site.

Space.com added that the recent launch represents a milestone for SpaceX, as it is the 29th Falcon 9 mission for this year. It established a new company record for the most rocket flights in a calendar year.

Additionally, SpaceX might launch a total of 31 Falcon 9 operations this year, with two more launches planned, both of which would take off from Florida.

What Is the SpaceX Starlink Satellite Mission?

With regards to SpaceX Starlink's mission, it aims to offer internet access to practically everyone in the world, per Cnet.

In relation to this, Twitter user @staciet8 asked the richest man in the world if Starlink will also cover the Navajo Nation, located in New Mexico, since it is in the middle of nowhere.

Musk directly replied on the said tweet, confirming that the SpaceX Starlink satellite will reach the said nation.

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2021

In addition to this, PC Mag reported that as of August 2021, Starlink has about 140,000 subscribers. The highest number of Starlink users was discovered in the Northwest United States, California and the upper Midwest, as well as Vermont.

The business stated in an FCC filing that it will first provide "commercial service in the northern United States and southern Canada, and then would swiftly extend to near worldwide coverage of the inhabited globe in 2021."

Moreover, SpaceX noted that there are over 750,000 interested consumers around the world that have placed orders or deposits for the satellite broadband system, per PC Mag.

However, the business informed the FCC that a chip shortage is causing delays in the production of the Starlink dish, which is required for users to connect to the satellite internet network.

