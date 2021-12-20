'GTA: The Trilogy' Among Worst Games of 2021, 'eFootball 2022' Gets Lowest Reviews: Top 10 List by Metacritic

On Monday, experts from Metacritic dropped the "Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2021." Players are recommended to avoid these games at all costs to save themselves time and frustration on the experience. To the surprise of no one, both "GTA: The Trilogy" and "eFootball 2022" were featured on the list.

What are the Worst Games of 2021?

If there is a list for the best games of 2021, there is also a list on the worst ones released. These games are noted for multiple issues, some of which are buggy gameplay, unoptimized systems and chaotic overall development.

It is worth noting that others might still find these games enjoyable. However, players should be warned on the greater majority's opinion on the topic, so they could be aware of the experience.

Metacritic Worst Games of 2021

Metacritic said each of the games they reviewed were analyzed by at least seven professional critics. They recorded the top 10 worse games based on the overall score of these critics. Note that the games list is a complete compilation across the different platforms.

10. "Necromunda: Hired Gun"

In quick summary, the game seemed like an inferior version of "Doom," with very bland lore on top of mediocre gameplay.

9. "Demon Skin"

The game is ideally a hack-n-slash RPG hybrid in a dark fantasy setting filled with zombies, werewolves and golems. However, in reality, the game has a poor control scheme that lacks the gameplay execution and ultimately destroys the immersive experience.

8. "Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace"

Instead of playing a strategy, turn-based combat investigation, players are faced with simplistic gameplay with an uninspiring story.

7. "I Saw Black Clouds"

One critic describes it as a "low-budget psychological thriller," which is pretty self-explanatory. Sometimes, the game event ends up as a comical amusement.

6. "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy"

Instead of recreating the classics, developers seemed to have overwritten the game code with an infinite number of bugs. It also brought inconsistencies and glitches to the three games listed on its system.

Read Also: Epic Games Free Games, Voucher: How to Get 'Shenmue III,' Avail $10 Discount for Every Game

5. "Of Bird and Cage"

Ideally, it was supposed to be an immersive game featuring heavy metal music. However, developers have seemingly forgotten the "game" part in the mix, with a below-average gameplay.

4. "Taxi Chaos"

Many thought this game would be a close to Sega's "Crazy Taxi." However, although it is priced like one, the game was too simplistic, unoriginal, and heavily styled by an arcade-like interface.

3. "Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood"

Developers might have taken in more than they could accomplish with this game. Instead of a stealth, action and role-playing game, it came out with overly repetitive and superficial gameplay.

2. "Balan Wonderworld"

Fans had high hopes from the creator of "Sonic the Hedgehog." Unfortunately, this game only came out as a shadow to its predecessor's glory.

1. "eFootball 2022"

This game was quoted as a "legendary disaster" among critics. It was released with incomplete gameplay, buggy system and embarrassing graphics.



Related Article: 'Halo Infinite' Free Weapon Skins, Armor Coating: 7 Steps to Get Free Cosmetics Through Twitch