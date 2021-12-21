Elon Musk Hilariously Reacts to His Chinese Doppelganger!

Recently, an Elon Musk doppelganger from China surprised the internet community and quickly went viral. After seeing his clone, the Tesla CEO himself couldn't help but be surprised.

In his tweet, Musk said that "maybe I'm partly Chinese."

Elon Musk Tweets: 'Maybe I am Partly Chinese'

While he is the richest man in the world, Musk is known for being active on social media, specifically Twitter.

On his account that has more than 67 million followers, Musk's tweets are mainly composed of several contents such as updates about SpaceX, Tesla, his love for cryptocurrencies, memes and even about himself.

In relation to this, one of his latest tweets stated that "for those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year."

Despite the Tesla CEO's clarification about paying his taxes, it appears that Twitter user @imoriginalankit is more concerned about Musk's clone. To give further details, the said user replied on Musk's tweet of a photo collage showing the SpaceX founder together with his doppelganger.

Surprising the internet, the South-African-born business mogul directly replied to the said photo collage tweet stating that "maybe I'm partly Chinese."

Maybe I’m partly Chinese! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Upon replying to the said photo collage, several people made comments about his statement.

Twitter user @justinsuntron stated that the Chinese Elon Musk could be the entrepreneur mogul's brother. While another Twitter user suggested that the billionaire should have a Chinese name.

Apart from these comments, several Twitter users said that Musk looks Chinese and some mistakenly thought that he is Asian.

Read Also: Samsung S22 Colors Revealed in New S-Pen Leak! Release Date, Specs, Accessories, and MORE

Elon Musk Asian Clones

For background information, a video of a Chinese man, who looks just like Elon, has gone popular on a public Facebook page, as previously reported.

Elon Musk's doppelganger video was initially released on TikTok and since then, it has received a huge amount of attention. As of this writing, the video has received more than 300 comments and almost 2,000 shares on Facebook.

In relation to the suggested Chinese names, several Facebook users had fun with it and said that the Chinese musk should be named "Yi Long Musk," "Yilon Must," and "Elon Ma."

Aside from the Chinese clone, it seems that the Philippines also has its version of the Tesla CEO.

According to Coconuts Manila, early this year, the discovery of a Filipino man who looks like the SpaceX boss stunned some Twitter users.

Bong Villanueva's TikTok video, which shows him wandering in the rows of plants at a Palawan resort and urging his fans to swim with him, was first uploaded by Twitter user @thysz.

The caption on the mentioned Twitter post reads, "Elon Musk enjoys El Nido."

Thyz also wrote a follow-up message thanking the Musk clone for choosing the Philippines.

Villanueva, who had never heard of Tesla head, was also traced down by Coconuts Manila. The 46-year-old cosmetics artist and entrepreneur from Puerto Princesa claimed he was "grateful" to be compared to Musk.

Other Elon Musk Clones

Apart from the Asian versions of Elon Musk, a WWI-era clone also went viral in the past.

According to the New York Post, Musk has debunked several interesting conspiracy theories that claimed his success was due to his ability to time travel.

"Full disclosure, I'm a 3,000-year-old vampire. Assuming all these bogus identities throughout the years has been such a challenge!" the business mogul joked on Twitter.

Another Musk double was also seen on the Reddit site.

"Elon Musk has a lot of money, he even cloned himself to play in the NFL," Redditor TheGreatCanadian13 stated.

Related Article: SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch: Elon Musk Promises Internet Coverage Even in Navajo Nation!