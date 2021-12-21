Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Stock, Price, Release Date: What Is Its Efficacy? Is It Free?

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is expecting US FDA approval of their COVID-19 pill stock, which can lower the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent.

On a positive note, President Joe Biden's administration stated that once COVID-19 pills have been approved, it would be easily available and free.

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Stock

According to some anonymous people familiar with the matter, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 pill called Paxlovid tablet later this week. The same goes for its rival COVID-19 pill from Merck, though they both aim to treat COVID-19 infection, per Bloomberg.

For those who are not familiar with Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Cnet reported that Nirmatrelvir--also known as Paxlovid--works by preventing the action of the SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease, an enzyme required for coronavirus reproduction.

Moreover, Pfizer noted on its press release that this COVID-19 pill can lower the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when given within three days after symptoms have occurred. Aside from this, it is reported to be more effective when combined with ritonavir, an HIV medicine, per Cnet.

Ritonavir extends the medication's functioning of the body and allows it to be used at larger doses.

Once Pfizer's COVID-19 pill stocks get authorized, two 150mg pills would be given at the first sign of symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test result and the said medication would last for five days.

Read Also: 'Spider-Man 4' Update: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'' Ending Explained, Will There Be Another Spidey Film?

COVID-19 Pill Efficacy

In terms of its efficacy, Pfizer stated that the pill is effective against COVID-19 variations of concern, such as Delta and the more recent Omicron strain.

According to the pharmaceutical manufacturer, the documented side effects between those using Paxlovid and those receiving placebo were nearly the same throughout clinical studies.

In addition to this, the biotechnology corporation stated that the COVID-19 pill did not result in any death during Pfizer's trial; however, the placebo treatment resulted in 12 deaths.

On the other hand, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten remarked that the clinical trial's outcome was surprising.

"We're talking about a huge number of lives saved and hospitalizations averted here. Of course, if you deploy this immediately after infection, we're going to see a significant reduction in transmission," Dolsten added in a CNBC interview.

COVID-19 Pill Price: Is it Free?

In the statement released by The White House, President Joe Biden stated that Pfizer's antiviral medications would be "easily available and free" since the administration has already purchased 10 million treatments that cost $5.29 billion.

Separately, the government has ordered 1.7 million courses of Merck's antiviral medication, molnupiravir, to be used when the FDA approves it.

This only means that several people should not be worried about the COVID-19 Pill price since it will be offered for free.

COVID-19 Pill Release Date

Cnet added that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that they have requested an emergency-use authorization for its antiviral medicine from the FDA in November, and he expects a decision by the end of 2021.

"We have already transported the products into the US so [it] will be accessible this month if it is authorized," per Bourla through Cnet.

Meanwhile, Dolsten furthered that Pfizer would be able to export 180,000 treatment courses this year, with plans to create at least 80 million more in 2022.

Related Article: Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming