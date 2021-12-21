PS5 Restocks in the US, UK: Where to Get Sony PlayStation 5 Before Christmas?

Getting a Sony PlayStation 5 before Christmas might be difficult, but it's not impossible. Recent leaks say PS5 restocks are coming to retailers like Amazon, Target, and Currys. But be warned: this could be the last restock update for the year.

Many fans have tried their luck for months, but the next-gen gaming console is still one of the hardest products to buy in the market. Since its launch, Sony has already sold more than 10 million units, but market demand still grossly outmatches the supplies.

So now, just a few days before Christmas, a few retailers are reportedly preparing their last PS5 restock sale for the holidays.

PS5 Restocks US: Amazon Teases Supplies

On Amazon's official listing for PlayStation 5, its description says, "Currently unavailable. We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock. Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through 12/31."

The statements imply Amazon might have a few stocks on-hand in their store. Unfortunately, only its subscription members can access the sale, which might run anytime now until December 31. Prime members would presumably be notified through email once the PS5 is available.

PS5 Restocks UK: Retailers Give Out Target Dates

A lot more restock updates are teased in the U.K. According to Express, retailers like Argos, Currys, GAME and Studio will have a few sales in the coming weeks.

An official post from GAME said PS5 would be available for Wednesday and Friday. On the other hand, Currys decided to hold their restock events exclusive to in-store purchases. Note, however, that customers in Currys have to sign up for the program through their online page.

Unfortunately, not many details were revealed for the Argos and Studio PS5 restocks. Express simply left a vague notion saying that interested customers should "keep an eye" on the local store listings.

How to Join and Buy PS5 Restocks

Since buying the PS5 is a difficult challenge, Cnet discussed a few pro tips and tricks for buying the gaming console. Interested consumers are recommended to apply these tips as soon as possible on the retailers they are currently keeping watch.

Do not buy PS5 offers on Twitter. It is almost certainly a scam.

When applicable, use the app for purchase. The apps are generally faster and less prone to crash issues when compared to browsers.

Watch out for PS5 restocks in the afternoon and evening for online sales. Most unplanned restocks tend to drop after 10 am PT. For in-store purchases, customers are recommended to show up an hour before the store opening at their local time.

PS5 restocks almost never happen on weekends.

Set up an account ahead of time. Also, remember to save the payment method and shipping information. Having these details pre-saved will help improve checkout time.

If restocks start and the page shows "Out of Stock," then do not give up. Refresh the screen multiple times. Retailers often tend to release their consoles in waves, and a few stocks might still drop in the succeeding hours.



