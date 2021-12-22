'The Elder Scrolls 6' Release Date, Location, More Rumors: Will It Be Xbox Exclusive?

After years of waiting, gamers are finally getting a bit of update on "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date. An interview with Tom Howard also revealed information about the game's possible features.

Many fans have long been anticipating Bethesda's next installment for "The Elder Scrolls" series. For reference, it is an action role-playing video game that features free-form and immersive gameplay. Over the years, the industry won several "Game of the Year" awards from multiple outlets. So it comes as no surprise that the game has a fanbase of engrossed players.

Bethesda first teased "The Elder Scrolls 6" at E3 2018. The game was announced alongside Bethesda's "Starfield." Strictly speaking, developers never revealed anything about the project. They only teased a 36-second video trailer which brought out more questions than answers.

We're excited to announce our next chapter, The Elder Scrolls VI. pic.twitter.com/3aF5evUsnY — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018

As seen in the video, Bethesda never gave out an official release date. Lore wise, the developers also failed to reveal the storyline, character classes and other similar details. This is why data miners have to search the internet for all the bits of information they could find.

'The Elder Scrolls' 6 Release Date

According to NME, the executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios called "The Elder Scrolls 6" a "decade game." Ideally, they plan to make it match up to the legacy of its predecessor. Tom Howard said these considerations might be the reason for the long development.

Howard also emphasized that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is set to release after "Starfield," which indicates a long wait for anxious fans.

"Starfield" is set to launch on November 11, 2022. This means "The Elder Scrolls 6" would be released in 2023 at the earliest. Since developers also indicated that the game should have a 10-year life cycle, an "Elder Scrolls 7" may take as long as 2030s.

Read Also: Forever 21 NFT Game? Complete Details, How to Play Forever 21 Shop City in 'Roblox'

'The Elder Scrolls 6' Location

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Bethesda also tweeted an interesting clue, which might be linked to the incoming game. The tweet itself said "transcribe the past and map the future," which showcased the area of Hammerfell.

This led fans to believe that "Elder Scrolls 6" might take place in Hammerfell. Some fans even started speculating that the teased trailer seemed to feature some of Hammerfell's geographic details, but it is hard to validate at this point.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

Here's to a Happy New Year!🕯 pic.twitter.com/bL44CzLDIE — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) December 31, 2020

The Elder Scrolls 6: Xbox Exclusive

Meanwhile, Games Radar leaks suggested that the incoming game might be exclusive to Xbox, which is entirely understandable. The company already said in the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference that it would "absolutely" buy more studios and games which will be made exclusive to their platform.

Since "Starfield" is announced to be an Xbox and PC exclusive, many expect "The Elder Scrolls 6" to follow suit. However, the likelihood of it happening is hard to determine.

Note that all the information provided are strictly speculations and rumors for "The Elder Scrolls 6." Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.



Related Article: How To Watch 'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Livestream: Date, Time, banner Predictions