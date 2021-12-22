iPhone SE 3 Release Date 2022 Leaked; Major Upgrade Teased

According to latest reports, the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 5G will soon enter trial production. This implies that the smartphone is almost ready for mass production. Apple supply chains might be gearing up ahead of the smartphone's launch because they expect strong market demand for the device.

The iPhone SE lineup is popularly known as the cheaper alternative to iPhone flagship smartphones. iPhone SE often features all the essential upgrades found in iOS but at a cheaper cost. For reference, the current iPhone SE only costs $399. This is notably half the price of a standard iPhone 13.

However, note that Apple has only launched two generations for the iPhone SE. The original was released in 2016 but was discontinued the following year. The iPhone SE was later revived in 2020, during which it grew popular among Apple fans. Now, it will continue to its third series by 2022.

iPhone SE 3 Specs and Features

Although many Apple fans expect the iPhone SE 3 to feature a lot of exciting upgrades, some experts argued otherwise. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo emphasized that the iPhone SE 3 will still share a similar design with the current model, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD panel and not the high-end OLED panel, per iThinkDifferent. Unfortunately, this means that both the notch and lightning port might still be present on the device.

Instead of a re-design, iPhone SE 3 might showcase major internal upgrades. The iPhone SE 3 specs might include 5G connectivity and the A15 Bionic chip, which are currently exclusive to Apple premium devices. iPhone SE 3 might also feature a home button with an embedded fingerprint scanner. Unfortunately, there are no updates regarding the Face ID functionality.

At the time of writing, data miners have yet to reveal the iPhone SE 3 price and storage options. However, since its predecessor costs $399 for 64 GB storage and $499 for 128 GB storage, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to cost near that price point. Storage options might stay the same.

iPhone SE 3 5G Set to Get High Market Demand

It is worth noting that a lot of J.P. Morgan analysts believe in iPhone SE 3's potential, per iThinkDifferent. These analysts estimated that "iPhone SE unit sales" could reach up to 30 million units, with an annual sale of 250 million units. This is notably 10 million higher than last year's market performance.

iPhone SE 3 Release Date 2022

According to ScreenRant, iPhone SE 3 might be released on Q1 2022, which could be any date at the end of March. If the leak on its trial production proves true, then the device is well within its time frame.

Be warned that this information is sourced from leaks and rumors. Details are subject to change, so readers should take in this update with a grain of salt. More information regarding the iPhone SE 3 might be revealed in the coming days.

