Kendra Scott 50% Discount: How to Get Massive Cut in Your Next Jewelry Purchase

Several people are actively looking for some gifts to give before the holiday season ends. In relation to this, the Kendra Scott 50 percent discount is a perfect deal for those who are looking for some gifts to give to a jewelry enthusiast.

How to Get Kendra Scott 50 Percent Discount?

In the Kendra Scott jewelry website, it stated that customers are entitled to a Birthday Discount, which may be used online or in a Kendra Scott store.

For instance, TikTok user @Erikakullberg shared a simple scenario in which she asked for a Kendra Scott 50 percent discount. However, the salesperson stated that they do not easily give that huge discount percentage.

Since she read the terms and conditions of the Kendra Scott jewelry store, Kullberg insisted that the jewelry company offers the said discount for birthday celebrants.

Despite the fact that two weeks have passed since her birthday, she argued that the validity of the said 50 percent discount is for the entire birth month.

As of writing, Kullberg’s TikTok video has more than 800,000 views and about 74,000 likes.

Moreover, the birthday discount may be applied via two options.

The said options are: Fashion Jewelry or Color Bar item for 50 percent off, and one Fine Jewelry, Sterling Silver Jewelry, Gold Vermeil Jewelry, or Home Goods item for 25 percent off.

On the other hand, the Kendra Scott jewelry website also stated that interested consumers must fill out this form with their birthday and email address to receive the Birthday Discount coupon.

It is worth noting that consumers can cancel their subscriptions at any moment.

However, customers must be signed up at the time of their birthday to get the Birthday Discount coupon.

"If it is currently your birthday month, we'll send you a code right away that you can use at any time during your birthday month. If it is not currently your birthday month, we'll send you a code during your birthday month," the Kendra Scott jewelry website explained.

Kendra Scott Jewelry

According to The Point, Kendra Scott created her first jewelry collection in 2002 as a creative mind with a passion for natural gemstones.

Kendra's success has been built on her enthusiasm and entrepreneurial attitude, which has helped her grow from a $500 project in her spare bedroom to a billion-dollar fashion company with a global following.

Kendra has developed collections of timeless items that have won over dedicated fans, the media and public figures. She is known for her creative use of color and high-quality materials.

Kendra has lived by three core values since starting her company.

The said three core values are fashion and philanthropy. She established a brand and culture that values giving back and having a good impact on the community.

Following the tagline "What Matters to You, Matters to Us," the Kendra Scott firm keeps its emphasis on its clients and the issues that are important to them.

Every Kendra Scott item is handcrafted in its state-of-the-art studio in Austin, Texas. Kendra and her team developed their ideal Design Lab, equipped with casting, 3D printing, and a vast product and material library.

The design studio provides a one-of-a-kind space for people to create, invent, and be inspired.

