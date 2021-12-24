Amazon Free Gift Card: How to Redeem on Mobile in Time for Christmas Shopping

Is it your first time getting an Amazon free gift card? Well congratulations, you should immediately redeem it to avail the free money or discounts. You can perform the redemption process on a web browser or mobile device.

For reference, Amazon gift cards are cards with pre-loaded money that could be used to purchase millions of products on Amazon. This includes their services like Amazon Prime, Kindle, Marketplace and Amazon Fresh.

Note, however, that there are limitations on Amazon gift cards. You can't buy new Amazon gift cards using pre-loaded gift card money. You also can't transfer gift card funds to different Amazon accounts once it is registered. Lastly, be warned that the funds cannot be exchanged for cash.



How to Redeem Amazon Free Gift Card

According to HowToGeek, there are two ways to redeem a gift card. The first is to add the gift card balance to your account.

The second is to apply the gift card on the checkout page after shopping the products you want to buy on Amazon. Note that if your purchase worth is more than the gift card amount, then the remaining balance will automatically be charged on your default payment method.

Amazon gift cards come in both physical and digital forms. However, both can be redeemed in the same way by following the steps below.

Find the Amazon Gift Card Claim Code

Regardless whether your card is physical or digital, an Amazon gift card will always have a claim code. HowToGeek said the code is often written in the format "ABCD-1234-MAAP-8998." Take note of your gift card's numbers and letters.

How to Redeem on Mobile

If you are using a mobile device, then you should install the Amazon app for faster redemption process. Mobile also has the additional option of scanning the gift card code instead of manually typing it. You can redeem the Amazon gift card by clicking on the user icon on the app's bottom bar.

Scroll down and search for "Gift Card Balance." Click on "Redeem Gift Card." You should be redirected to a new page. Input or scan your Amazon Gift Card claim code. Finish the process the tapping on "Apply to Your Balance." The change should immediately reflect on your Amazon account.

How to Redeem on Desktop

To redeem the Amazon Gift Card on desktop, open the web browser on your Windows, Mac, Linux or Chromebook. Go to the Amazon website and log in to your account.

Open the "Account & Lists" and click on your "Account." Open the "Gift cards" option. Then click on "Redeem a Gift Card." Enter the Amazon Gift Card claim code and finish the process the tapping on "Apply to Your Balance."

Holiday Shopping: The Amazon Gift Card Mobile

With Christmas just around the corner, there should be a lot of opportunities for you got get Amazon gift cards. Remember to apply these steps to redeem the gift card and make the most out of your holiday purchases.

