Steam Winter Sale 2021: 'The Witcher 3' Under $10, 'The Elder Scrolls Skyrim' Gets 40% Discount, 6 More Deals

Now is the time to make the most out of the Steam Winter Sale 2021. Popular games are currently on sale with 10 to 85 percent discounts, like "The Witcher 3" selling at $9.99! The sale is available starting Wednesday until January 5, 10 AM PT.

The Steam Winter Sale is finally here and it features a lot of exciting discounts for popular games. Customers who want to buy a Christmas gift for a friend or have plans to stock up games for 2022 definitely have to take advantage of this ongoing sale.

Most of the Steam sales feature classic games that are two to three years old. However, these are still noteworthy games that feature an insane discount price.

'The Witcher 3,' 'The Elder Scrolls Skyrim' and Other Popular Titles

Top of the list is "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition" which cost $9.99 out of its $49.99 original price. This game features an epic monster slayer story that balances out high-quality lore and immersive gameplay.

"Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition" is available for $21.24 from its $84.98 retail price. Gamers who enjoy challenging puzzles and fast-paced combat might want to try this out.

"Resident Evil Village" is available for $29.99 from its $59.99 retail price. "Resident Evil" is admittedly a lot more costly compared to other offers, but it is important to note that this game won multiple awards for multiple categories! This is one of the best games to buy on this sale.

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition" is available for $29.99 from its $49.99 retail price. Note that this game is a bundle with two extra upgrades, inclusive of the 40 percent discount.

"Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition" is available for $39.52 from its $114.97 retail price. This offer features a bundle inclusive of the "Super Deluxe Edition," "Season Pass 2," and "Gold Weapon Skin Pack."

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition" is available for $13.05 from its $89.96 retail price. This is a classic RPG game that features action, adventure, and a lot of downloadable content.

How to Join Steam Winter Sale

These are only some of the games available in the Steam Winter Sale. There are a lot more to choose from on their official webpage. Steam also listed offers for roguelike, sci-fi, sports & racing, city & settlement, and simulation games. Over 30 plus games are currently put on sale for this event.

Joining the Steam Winter Sale also has other benefits. Steam is giving away animated stickers, winter sale trading cards, and other exciting freebies to participating customers.

To join the sale, remember to sign in or create an account on Steam. Also keep in mind that users have to link or top-up a payment method on their Steam Wallet. As previously mentioned, the sale will only run through the first week of next year. Afterward, all games might return to their retail price.



