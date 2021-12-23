Next Big NFT Game? Gameplay, Free NFTs, and How to Earn in 'Champions: Ascension'

Jam City, one of the best mobile game makers of the year, is taking a big step into the NFT space. They are launching their first play-to-earn NFT game called "Champions: Ascension."

For reference, Jam City is the creator behind popular mobile games like "Cookie Jam," "Bubble Shooter" and "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery." Because of their previous successes, many investors are looking forward to their next big project.

It is worth mentioning that a lot of game industries have recently shown interest in decentralized computing and blockchain technology. Aside from Jam City, companies like Ubisoft, Com2Us and Zynga are reportedly planning out their own version of NFT games.

NFT Game: 'Champions: Ascension'

Jam City teased their incoming NFT game through a video trailer. The description for the post said that "Ascension (is) a next generation blockchain game from Jam City. (This) is a player-driven RPG battle game set in a high-fantasy universe, developed exclusively for Web3."



From what could be taken in the trailer, the game seems to feature gladiatorial games inside a fighting arena. This implies that players will battle out a similar type of scenario in the actual gameplay.

GamesBeat dug deeper into the details of "Champions: Ascension." They managed to get an interview with the CEO of Jam City, Chris DeWolfe.

DeWolfe said, "we believe NFTs have been interesting and, to a certain degree, maybe overhyped, but where they're really going to shine is where they can be plugged into an environment where there's utility for the NFTs."

He emphasized that gamers liked to be in "control over their web experiences," which implies having stakes and earnings through these games. DeWolf analogized playing "Champions: Ascension" as "acquiring an asset." Over time, and with a socially driven community, players can sell, trade and make profit from these assets on a gaming platform.

'Champions: Ascension' Gameplay and Free NFTs

Note that "Champions: Ascension" is still in its early sale phase. This implies that the game is still developing, and only selected gamers can test it out.

According to GamesBeat, Jam City will drop a limited run of 10,000 NFTs ahead of game launch. These NFTs are called Prime Eternals, the "ultimate ascension tier" in the game. Prime Eternals will be exclusive to a whitelist-only private sale. The rest of the gamers have to wait out its official launch, which could happen sometime next year.

DeWolfe said "Champions: Ascension" will also feature other types of functions outside of battle. Players will be able to forge materials, battle for land ownership and build their own communities in the game. Players can also form alliances with others, which could help them climb leadership ranks.

At the time of writing, it is hard to determine how much "Champions: Ascension" can deliver to its promises. For now, fans have to wait for more updates on the game, which can drop anytime in the coming months.

