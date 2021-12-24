'Metroid Dread' Final Boss Guide: 3 Phases to Remember, Strategy to Beat Raven Beak

Curious to know how to defeat the "Metroid Dread" final boss? There are three phases to follow in order to beat Raven Beak and acquire new armor.

'Metroid Dread' Final Boss

The final boss of the "Metroid Dread," named Raven Beak, has a similar move set to Samus, therefore this one-on-one battle will put players' quickest abilities to the test, per IGN.

Nintendo Life added that Raven Beak is a speedy and powerful opponent with hard-hitting strikes that can rapidly cover the whole fight field, so players must expect the Flash Shift and Space Jump abilities to be put to the test.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that damaging the "Metroid Dread" final boss may not always be the most essential thing. Instead, triggering his flashbacks, which allows players to counter his strikes, is what gets players survive the fight.

This fight is primarily about learning to dodge strikes and avoid taking damage until a cutscene appears.

This battle is divided into three distinct stages, the first of which will provide players with a solid foundation in timing as well as how to defend against techniques that will recur in the final phase.

Phase two, on the other hand, is the real kicker, with a whole new array of challenges that can only be handled through good old-fashioned practice.

3 'Metroid Dread' Phases to Beat Raven Beak

Phase One

Coming into this initial phase might be intimidating since the "Metroid Dread" final boss moves rapidly and has a variety of techniques.

The first thing to look out for is his charging attacks, which are indicated by a reddish glow and a shoulder drop. Once struck by these or pushed into a corner, he will trap and hit the player with a series of strong hits that do major harm.

Players must keep their distance from here and be prepared to toss themselves into the air, spinning and dodging from one side of the arena to the other.

Two things can happen here, both of which are extremely beneficial to a counter-attack strategy:

In one variation, the "Metroid Dread" final boss fires a slow-moving black hole-like missile. For powerups, lock on with cluster missiles and kill it right away. Then shift over his head to avoid his next assault.

In another instance, Raven Beak will conduct a dash strike that the player can counter when he travels to the far side of the chamber. Counter it by launching rockets at him. Through this, players can also obtain powerups.

After that, Raven Beak will glow gold and continue his typical assault patterns.

Players must keep firing missiles at him, until he eventually stops and chuckle, beckoning the player closer with his hand. Run at him and prepare to counter twice.

Phase Two

Now that Raven Beak has wings, things are about to get a little more complicated.

Raven Beak launches a 360-degree machinegun strike from the air during this phase. With that being stated, players must use the space leaps and dashes to stay ahead of their weapon's fire as the player circle around the opponent in the air and then onto the ground.

As the player touches the ground during this strike, they need to blast Raven Beak with the standard laser fire a few times and prepare to circle again.

Aside from the machinegun attack, players must also prepare for a ground smash attack that is easy to dodge and properly signaled.

As soon as the player sees it coming, they must sprint back as much as possible and do a sideways dashing attack.

Raven Beak can also fire a large laser, which can be baited to target where the player is standing, as it winds up and then dodged at the last second, causing it to miss.

Finally, if the player has sufficiently injured him here by snapping off one of his wings, the "Metroid Dread" final boss will be returned to the ground for the final phase.

Phase Three

The final part of this battle contains all the actions from the previous phase and adds a large laser blast, which players may bait by jumping into the air and shooting the monster with missiles as it shoots overhead.

A gigantic golden orb that Raven Beak will blast out is the other feature and the most important element to survival here.

Lastly, players must note that they must turn to Morph Ball and unleash a Power Bomb upon seeing this orb. This will break the orb and provide players with ammunition and healing supplies.

Bonus Phase

After defeating Raven Beak, players will be able to get new armor, and the opponent will be a monstrous mutant X parasite. To finally end the game, hold down the standard fire shot until it ignites.

