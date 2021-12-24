NFT Games 2022: 'Battle of Guardians,' 'MetaWars,' 2 More NFT Games to Try

NFT games 2022 will include a variety of exciting games, such as "Battle of Guardians", RaceFi, Polygonum, and "MetaWars".

NFT games, or blockchain-based games, provide users with more control over native assets. These games offer in-game objects that are rare and distinctive, hence increasing the value of the assets.

NFT Games 2022

The ability to earn money while playing is the most essential feature for consumers to hop on the trend of NFT games this 2021.

The NFT game's mechanics, as well as what user demand, decide how much money players can make while playing the best NFT games.

In most NFT games, to make a profit, players are given the option to sell their products in a market, uses exchanges, or auction houses.

Acquiring assets through NFT games revolves around players purchasing digital items using cryptocurrency, earning while playing a certain game, and creating their own characters.

They have complete control over the assets, and participants are free to dispose of them in any way they see fit.

Getting critical and uncommon assets early on in the game is one strategy to boost the worth of NFTs.

Both the players and the game benefit from this type of gameplay. Platforms can create a more dynamic in-game economy, and players can receive meaningful rewards in exchange for their time.

The following are NFT games 2022, that are predicted to rise in the NFT gaming industry next year, as reported by The Island Now.

'Battle of Guardians'

Unreal Engine has created a PvP real-time multiplayer NFT game based on the Solana network.

It's a fighting game in which players fight across multiple virtual worlds in multi-realm battles. To execute transactions in this blockchain game, players will require some type of in-game cash.

The game's currencies are "Battle of Guardians" Share ($BGS) and Fighting Points ($FP).

The "Battle of the Guardians" aims to deliver a fascinating and enjoyable gaming metaverse experience with amazing graphics, unique NFTs, and countless opportunities to make real money with each new game released.

RaceFi

RaceFi is a complete NFT vehicle racing environment in which users can earn by racing or owning parts of the game.

RaceFi is the first AI/ML automobile racing game in the Solana ecosystem.

In RaceFi's metaverse, players can play multiple ranking game modes or own in-game property to gain blockchain games and money.

Players can control and drive the car in PvE mode to overcome obstacles along the route in a limited period of time to win $RCOIN and experience points.

To maintain fairness and reduce the harmful effects of real-life environments on the game, the race will run in the background in PvP mode.

Polygonum

The NFT games 2022, will also include the game Polygonum.

It is a DeFi NFT game with a crypto and NFT marketplace that is cross-platform.

Polygonum is a multiplayer survival simulation game with a real money system (POG Coin) in which players can buy and sell in-game items, construct their own territories, form communities, and mine.

The NFT game Polygonum has multiple battle modes such as player-versus-player (PvP), hunting and exploration (PvE), and FARM (farming).

In addition, these games can be played by users who can register and stay online using a variety of devices, including PCs and phones, courtesy of a single server.

'MetaWars'

According to Organiza, "MetaWars" is a futuristic multiplayer sci-fi game.

Players can immerse themselves in one of the most realistic space voyages in this role-playing game, which takes place in space.

They have total control over how devices, components, weapons, and other goods are combined, and they can use optimization tools to expand the size of their forces.

The last phase will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

