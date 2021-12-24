Disney Plus Movies, TV Series January 2022: 'Eternals,' 'X-Men' and 6 Other Shows You Must Watch Out For

In 2022, Disney Plus will have numerous new titles for the entire family to enjoy. Some of the said new titles includes MCU's "Eternals," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild" and more.

Disney Plus Movies

Disney Plus will be presenting us with more episodes of its upcoming "Star Wars" series in "The Book of Boba Fett."

Following the events of "The Mandalorian," the said series stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, respectively. The show will premiere on Disney Plus on December 29, and fresh episodes will air every Wednesday throughout the year.

The epic idea of "The Book of Boba Fett" is enticing enough to get us all hooked, despite the fact that it hasn't yet arrived on the streaming site.

Aside from the new episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" that are set to be released every week, Marvel fans will also be able to watch a Marvel behind-the-scenes special, per Decider.

Moreover, Disney will collaborate with Blue Sky Studios for the first time to create a new "Ice Age" spin-off. Crash and Eddie, the two thrill-seeking possum brothers, will explore the forgotten realm before being rescued by their one-eyed companion Buck Wild in the new adventure.

Aside from "Ice Age" spin-off, the "Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild" will also be available on the streaming platform.

Finally, in January, Disney plus subscribers will be able to watch one of the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) instalments. Following an exclusive theatrical debut, the "Eternals" will make its way to television.

Interestingly, subscribers won't have to pay the Premier Access charge for the Disney Plus "Eternals."

On the other hand, AV Club added that the streaming platform will also provide a variety of kid-friendly programming, including "Like Mike," "Like Mike 2," "The Sandlot," and "Betty White Goes Wild!"

Disney Plus Movies to Watch in January

Interested in seeing what Disney Plus movies and Disney Plus TV shows in the coming weeks? The following is a complete list of new Disney Plus series and movies that will premiere in January 2022.

January 1 - "X-Men: First Class"

January 5 - "Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" (Season 4), and "The Book of Boba Fett" (Chapter 2)

January 7 - "Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," "Like Mike," "Like Mike 2," and "The Sandlot"

January 12 - "The Eternals," and "The Book of Boba Fett" (Chapter 3)

January 14 - "Betty White Goes Wild!" and "Catch That Kid"

January 19 - "Vets on The Beach" (Season 1 and 2), "Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" (Batch 2 Premiere - Season 2), "The Book of Boba Fett" (Chapter 4)

January 26 - "Random Rings" (Season 1 and 2), and "The Book of Boba Fett" (Chapter 5)

January 28 - "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild"

Disney Plus Subscription

For those curious to know about how to watch the stated upcoming movies, it is worth noting that it has a subscription.

In the United States, Disney Plus is $8 a month or $80 for a year. Through the said subscription, subscribers will be able to receive ad-free access to all the streaming titles.

