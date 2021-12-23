'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Trailer, Release Date and More: Wanda, America Chavez and 4 More Easter Eggs in First Trailer

The "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailer just dropped, and it starts with lines from "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

At the beginning of the trailer, Wong can be heard saying to Doctor Strange, "don't cast that spell," just exactly as he did in the trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Weirdly enough, as seen in the latest "Spider-Man" film, that exact same line had been cut from the movie. Although it still lives on in this trailer.

"Doctor Strange 2" Easter eggs, mysteries, and minor Marvel references that fans might have missed in the first trailer will be mentioned below. Furthermore, the movie is thought to have a connection with the current Marvel film "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" release date is on May 2022!

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Easter Eggs

Doctor Strange 2 and America Chavez

According to Buzzfeed, Chavez is seen with her iconic star on her jean jacket just like in the comics. She will be played by Xochitl Gomez. Her capacity to construct star-shaped portals that allow her to travel across the multiverse is symbolized by the star.

America frequently collaborates with the Young Avengers, which include Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Eli Bradley and others in the comics.

Doctor Strange 2 and Wanda

As seen in the "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" trailer, Wanda apologizes to Doctor Strange for Westview right away, and it can be seen that she's no longer living in the house she was in during the WandaVision post-credits.

Doctor Strange Villan Version

The "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" teaser finishes with a scene of two versions of Doctor Strange. The Doctor Strange the fans commonly see with his iconic red and blue costume and another Doctor Strange in the full black costume, who Marvel fans previously saw in What If...? Episode 4.

The Necromancer, an evil counterpart of Stephen from Counter-Earth, appears in the comics. When the Necromancer intended to kill Baron Mardo, he deviated from Stephen's path and his exploits mirrored those of his Earth counterpart.

Karl Mordo

Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Karl Mordo for the first time since Doctor Strange. This time, he's dressed in a gold and green ensemble that closely mimics Baron Mordo's appearance in the comics.

Remember that after the Masters of the Mystic Arts vanquished Kaecilius with the help of Dormammu at the end of Doctor Strange, Mordo decided to quit the Masters of the Mystic Arts for good. Mordo also visited Jonathan Pangborn in the post-credits sequence, snatching the magic that cured him and declaring his desire to halt renegade sorcerers.

Wanda's Magic

Doctor Strange appears to be employing red magi--which is connected with Chaos Magic, aka the magic Wanda possesses--near the end of the clip.

"Don't Cast That Spell"

As stated in Screen Crush, the "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" teaser began with Wong ordering Doctor Strange to not "cast that spell, it's too dangerous." It als featured Doctor Strange discussing the multiverse, both of which are taken from "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

