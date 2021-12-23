'GTA Online' Christmas Day 2021 Bonus, Rewards, New Features: Is Rockstar Testing for 'GTA 6' Gameplay?

For the inhabitants of "GTA Online," it's the most delightful time of the year. Not only have the streets of Los Santos been blanketed in snow, but there is also a bunch of great discounts and freebies waiting for gamers when they return. If the players' wallets are big enough, they can even get some new cars to put in their garage.

'GTA Online' Christmas Day 2021

Snowfall is a common occurrence in "GTA Online" and "Red Dead Online." It not only gives Los Santos a festive feel, but it also allows players to run about the streets and throw snowballs at each other. "GTA Online" has been running for a few years, and snow brings back memories for us all as we grow older.

According to PC Games, the Overflod Zeno is now available for $2,820,000 GTA bucks from Legendary Motorsport if you're looking for a garage filler. The automobile is a two-door hypercar that was introduced in the most current Contract update.

The Gallivanter Baller ST is also available, and it'll be free until December 30. During the most recent update to GTA Online, Rockstar debuted the luxury four-door SUV, which was featured extensively in a few missions with Dr. Dre.

Christmas Day Gift:

Clownfish Mask

Red Festive Tee

Firework Launcher

20 x Firework Rockets

Full Snacks & Armor

25 x Sticky Bombs

25 x Grenades

25 x Proximity Mines

'GTA Online' Christmas Bonuses

Players will also receive a clownfish mask, a festive red t-shirt, and a firework launcher with 20 rockets, among other things, as part of their Christmas gifts. In addition, players receive their weekly updates as well. The Declasse Mamba is the "GTA V" podium car, while the Vapid Clique is the "GTA V" prize ride, which players can earn by finishing in the top four of eight Los Santos Car Meet races.

Rockstar Games Testing 'GTA 6'?

The "Grand Theft Auto 6" anticipation has been surfacing on the internet for quite some time and recently exploded due to eager fans. This caused the game's community to become quite excited about what amazing new features and advancements the next-gen title would bring. Furthermore, after recently playing "GTA Online," a member of the "GTA 6" Reddit group has presented an intriguing possibility that Rockstar Games is testing and trialing gameplay features for "GTA 6."

According to Reddit user ducth_van_der_plan, it appears quite likely that Rockstar is testing the feature in "GTA Online" and that it will be included in the future Grand Theft Auto game.

As reported by T3, the Reddit user Sk8d3r and ducth_van_der_plan stated that they believe rockstar has been testing plenty of stuff in "GTA online" over the years for "GTA 6." Both reasoned that developers don't just put out something new and different like the contract 8 years later and integrate it into the online game really good way.

The contract was to kill two birds with one stone for Rockstar. First, Rockstar Games wants to test new features for "GTA 6," and second, they want to give players the release they have long been wanting. The Cayo Perico was also a big test that incorporated single-player elements and the interview rockstar gta6.

'GTA 6' Release Date

Unfortunately, according to Comicbook, "GTA 6" release date is still unknown, it may take a couple more months or years before it releases. With this, GTA fans have been disappointed by a new "Grand Theft Auto" announcement from Rockstar Games.

Even if the next huge "GTA Online" content update was announced, starring Franklin and Dr. Dre from "GTA 5." If anyone feared "GTA Online" was going away or that support would begin to dwindle, today's statement served as a reminder that this isn't going to happen anytime soon. "GTA 6" announcement was just another sobering reminder that thge game is still in the works and is yet realistically farther from releasing.

GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month.





