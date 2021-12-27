'Pokemon Go' Promo Codes: 3 Promo Codes You Can Claim Before December 2021 Ends

Three time-limited "Pokemon Go" promo codes are available for claiming. The codes will reward Lucky Eggs, Incenses and Lure Modules. Be warned that the codes will expire by the end of the year.

Many fans probably know that Niantic doesn't advertise their promo codes, so players can miss out on some freebies. According to Screenrant, there are currently three sets of working promo codes for "Pokemon Go." Players are advised to check and redeem these rewards before it's too late.

'Pokemon Go' Promo Codes December 2021

Each code features a unique set of freebies. Some of these are cosmetics, while others are in-game utility items. It is worth noting that a majority of these can be claimed through Special Research Tasks, so gamers can spare themselves the extra work by redeeming the codes instead.

KUAXZBJUTP3B7: Galaxy A Series Avatar items

MBCK3M2H5PKR2: x1 Incense, x30 PokéBall, and x1 Lucky Egg

53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP: 1 Incense, 10 PokéBalls, 10 Pinap Berries

How to Claim 'Pokemon Go' Promo Codes

The steps to claim the promo codes vary depending on the gaming platform used. If players are using Android apps, then they should open the in-game shop and scroll down. Input the codes provided on the space under "Promo."

Players running on Apple devices might not see this "Promo" option. So to claim their code, they are advised to visit the Niantic Redemption website, which could be opened through any web browser. Players should sign in with their Niantic account, which will be indicated on the redemption page. Double-check the information before inputting the code and hitting "Submit" to complete the process.



Be warned that some codes can be account-specific, which implies that they cannot be redeemed after the first entry. It is undetermined whether "Pokemon Go" December codes are account-specific or not, so players with multiple accounts are advised to try and enter the codes on different accounts. This means re-logging each account with each redemption process.

NFT Games for 2022

On a different topic, gamers might be interested in incoming games in 2022. A unique category is the NFT games, which feature a play-to-earn system. This means gamers can earn, buy and trade real money through NFT!

Here are four games that investors can look forward to:

"Battle of Guardians" is a PvP real-time multiplayer game that features multi-realm battles. Its biggest highlight is a fascinating and enjoyable gaming metaverse.

"RaceFi" is a fast-paced NFT racing game, which is the first of its kind in the Solana ecosystem. Players can also invest in-game property and collectibles which they can trade or sell.

"Polygonum" is a multiplayer survival simulation game. In the long run, players can construct their own territories, form communities, and mine resources.

"MetaWars" is a futuristic multiplayer sci-fi game that features adventure and space voyages. This game might be available late in 2022.

