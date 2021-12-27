Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2022: SHIB Is Most Popular of 2021, But Will It Crash in 2022?

2021 is the year where meme coins had a good run in the cryptocurrency sector. However, it is the Shiba Inu that has piqued the crypto innovators' curiosity.

Shiba Inu began trading in 2021 and quickly surpassed Dogecoin, which had been around for eight years.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has had a fantastic year in 2021, with the meme coin achieving breakthrough after breakthrough.

The DOGE killer has surpassed leading crypto assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to become the most observed cryptocurrency on the famous price tracking portal CoinMarketCap in 2021.

SHIB's value grew by over 50000000% as a result of these causes, finally overtaking Dogecoin to become the dominant meme coin, at least for a day.

Shiba Inu Price

Several external variables played a crucial role in the enormous increase in Shiba Inu prices.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, Elon Musk's tweets and comments stating that he was switching his support from Dogecoin to Shiba Inu may have the largest impact on meme coin prices.

Furthermore, a campaign to list the meme coin on the Robinhood marketplace had a big role in the massive price increase.

Finally, the meme coin issued Shiboshis, which are non-fungible tokens.

With that, its visibility has expanded as a result of its listing on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shiba Inu Most-Viewed Crypto in 2021

Shiba Inu received over 188 million views in the last 12 months, which is about 43 million more than Bitcoin's 145 million views this year, according to Cryptopotato.

With 107 million views in 2021, Dogecoin was rated third among the most popular cryptocurrencies, followed by Cardano and Ethereum with 86 million and 81 million views, respectively.

Shiba Inu, despite being only 15 months old, is the world's 13th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

SHIB soared almost 133% in four days in October, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088.

The stock's overall market capitalization has risen to $41.5 billion as a result of the continuous amazing bull run.

The coin is among the top ten largest crypto assets by market cap at the moment.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

SHIB is expected to sell in December 2021 with a minimum price of $0.000055 and a maximum price of $0.000081.

According to Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2022 via Crypto Predictions, it is anticipated for SHIB to sell at the minimum price is $0.000056 and a maximum price of $0.000082 in 2022.

For the first three months of 2022, the Shiba Inu Price Prediction is at $0.000056, with a maximum price of $0.000084.

In the fourth quarter, the price is expected to reach a high of $0.000098 before dropping to $0.0001 in January 2023.

Furthermore, it is undeniable that Shiba Inu is a meme coin that is greatly fueled by hype, and due to its popularity, causes extreme volatility.

However, the craze dissipates over time.

According to The Motley Fool, as a result, the number of selling might begin to outnumber the number of purchasers, resulting in a crash.

In order to avoid being left holding the bag in 2022, new buyers should avoid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

