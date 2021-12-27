'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Update: New Limited-Time Redeem Codes to Claim Free Primogems

"Genshin Impact" handed away three redeem codes in the recent livestream, which gamers may use to acquire free Primogems.

'Genshin Impact' Free Primogems

"Genshin Impact's" update livestreams now include redeeming codes on a regular basis.

It has become a tradition in "Genshin Impact" to give out these redeem codes every livestream. Players can obtain up to 300 Primogems by claiming them, which can aid them to accomplish their gacha requests.

'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Update

"Genshin Impact" 2.4 Special Program Livestream has finally concluded.

All the players were super excited for this moment. The Livestream informed us about some interesting things. And the players are in for a long of interesting stuff in the upcoming "Genshin Impact" 2.4 updates.

Here are all the details about the "Genshin Impact" 2.4 Special Program Livestream.

As reported by Inside Sport, the fresh and re-run banners were announced during the "Genshin Impact" 2.4 livestream.

Rather than two, there will be three re-run banners this time.

Players can have the chance to receive the banners of Shenhe, a new 5-star character; and Yun Jin, a new four-star character, in the first phase.

There will also be a Xiao Re-run banner available, as well as Shenhe's exclusive weapon banner.

The Adeptus Ganyu will appear in the second phase with her re-run banner.

Another update that was announced during the livestream is the new region Enkanomiya, which is an isolated region.

There is no day-night cycle in Enkanomiya, which is located beneath the Watatsumi island.

In addition, "Genshin Impact" is gearing up for Lantern Rite, an in-game event.

In Liyue's culture, the Lantern Rite is one of the most important events. And the developers have put forth a lot of effort to make this year's Lantern Rite the best yet.

To begin, gamers will receive the 'Flamepluke Starflower' event.

The Wondrous Shadow is the second event, in which players must unravel shadow riddles. These are some of the most popular games in Lantern Rite.

Read Also: 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Trailer, Release Date and More: Wanda, America Chavez and 4 More Easter Eggs in First Trailer

'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes

"Genshin Impact" provided new redemption codes for a limited time during the 2.4 livestream:

SA7V2DRZGAU5

PSNVJURZZSD9

5SPDKV8ZHBFV

Players will receive 100 Primogems from each of these codes, for a total of 300.

Additionally, players that complete all three codes will receive 50,000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 5 Hero's Wits.

Players of "Genshin Impact" can also use the code GENSHINGIFT. This coupon never expires and can be used for free rewards on a regular basis.

How to claim the 2.4 livestream redeem codes

In-game or on the "Genshin Impact" gift page, redeem codes can be claimed.

Sign in to a player's miHoYo account, then enter their server and Traveler nickname to claim to redeem codes on the webpage. They can then input the livestream codes one by one and click "Redeem," and the free Primogems and other incentives will be delivered to the in-game inbox.

Nevertheless, gamers can claim the livestream redeem codes in-game by following these steps, as recommended by Vervetimes:

Using the top-left icon, access Paimon's menu.

Redeem your code by going to Settings > Account > Redeem Code.

One of the new redeem codes must be entered.

Receipts from the mail can be claimed.

The 300 free Primogems available to "Genshin Impact" players can be used to aid with Itto summoning.

On the other contrary, can save them for the version 2.4 banners. Shenhe and Yun Jin will be playable in the upcoming update, while replays of Ganyu, Zhongli, and Xiao are in the works.

