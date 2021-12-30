'Paper Mario' N64 Guide: 8 Cool Secrets and Cheats You Probably Didn't Know About

"Paper Mario" N64 is now available for Nintendo Switch. Gamers registered to the Nintendo Switch online subscription can look forward to a classic game filled with secret areas and cheat codes.

Typical of any Nintendo game, there are a lot of hidden Easter eggs on "Paper Mario" N64. These cheats can help players navigate the paper world easier and complete their quest faster. Some of these feature hidden achievements and rewards.

Hidden Easter Eggs: 'Paper Mario' N64 Guide

Screen Rant shared these Easter eggs and clues found on 'Paper Mario.'

Luigi's Secret Basement and Diary

Players can find Luigi's secret basement on the ground outside Mario and Luigi's bedroom. Players should equip their Super Boots and stomp on the tile to reveal the entrance to his basement. Luigi's diary is hidden in this area.

NES Mario in 'Paper Mario' N64

Players can transform their character to the original NES Mario in Boo Mansion. To do this, players have to enter the room with a jar and jump into the jar. They can transform back to their original avatar by jumping in the jar a second time or leaving the room.

Secret Warp Pipes

Traveling around places has never been easier because there are three warp pipes hidden in Toad Town. Players can find them by going to the visible pipe with a sign "PRIVATE." Players should equip their Stone Hammer to break the stone block on the left to reveal a tunnel. Inside, players have to fight against a Giant Blooper enemy. Defeating the boss will reveal the hidden pipes for Goomba City, Koopa Village and Dry Dry Outpost.

Hidden Game Room in Toad Town

Players interested in earning money can take advantage of a hidden playroom in Toad Town. To unlock this place, head to the left side of Li'l Oink Farm and destroy the tree blocking the path. Enter the newly-discovered pipe to join the playroom. Be warned that players need a Silver or Gold card to play.

Paper Mario N64 Cheats: How-To Guides

As previously mentioned, there are also a few cheats that can help improve "Paper Mario" N64 gameplay. Here are quick game guides players can use:

How to Avoid Fighting Buzzard

Buzzard is the enemy based on Mt. Rugged. To avoid fighting him, players must initiate a conversation and say that their name is Luigi.

How to Avoid Fighting Anti-Guy

Anti-Guy is the Shy Guy found inside the Shy Guy's Toy Box. To avoid fighting him, players have to gift him a Lemon Candy, which could be obtained in the Dry Dry Desert. Be warned that skipping the boss fight will not reward players XP. Additionally, the boss will never return, so consider the options carefully before deciding to skip him or not.

How to Surprise Luigi in Boo Mansion

In Boo Mansion, players can frighten Luigi for fun. To do this, they must first return to Toad Town and enter Mario's room. There will be hidden floorboards in the area that players can pass. Inside, they will find a surprise Luigi writing his diary.

How to Find Witch Merlee

Merlee is a handy NPC that gives players awesome spells that can assist in battle. However, her location is a little tricky to find. She lives in the Dry Dry Outpost in an alley next to Toad's House. Players must jump over the box in the ally to enter Merlee's hidden area.



