Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass January 2022 Titles: ‘Radiant Silvergun’, ‘Space Invaders Infinity Gene,' More

Xbox has officially announced the games available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through Games with Gold for the month of January, just days after they were leaked.

January 2022 titles include "NeuroVoider," "Aground," "Radiant Silvergun," and "Space Invaders Infinity Gene," as predicted by BillBil-Kun, who is still diligently disclosing Epic Games' upcoming free game, as per MS User.

'Space Invaders Infinity Gene'

"Space Invaders Infinity Gene," the classic video game that defined a generation, is returning with a unique spin.

The game begins resembling the old "Space Invaders," however as players progress through the levels, it grows into a spectacular bullet hell.

By dragging their finger around the screen, players can control a ship on the screen.

While avoiding the alien spacecraft's fire, the player must destroy them with their own weaponry.

Until they are destroyed, the well-known UFO now dumps neurons that allow the player to enhance their current weapon.

Some levels scroll from top to bottom, adding walls to the obstacles that the player must avoid. Many levels have one or more boss ships, dubbed "unexpected opponents" or "formidable enemies" by the game's developers.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene will be available on January 16 to 31, 2022.

'Aground'

"Aground" will be released on January 16 to January 31 on Xbox.

It is a game where players are trapped on a deserted island as one of the last human survivors. Players are left to construct, mine, and build their way to survival along with a few other crash victims.

According to Fancy Fish Games, "Aground" is a Mining/Crafting RPG with a central objective, story, and rationale for crafting and building.

As you go, you will encounter new NPCs, gain access to new technology, and possibly even magic.

Radiant Silvergun

As reported by Xbox, "Radiant Silvergun" is a vintage arcade shoot 'em up game that was lovingly recreated for Xbox by original developer Treasure.

"Radiant Silvergun" contains a hidden "Ikaruga-style" shooting option that offers something fresh to everyone in addition to the basic genre-defining gameplay.

In 1998, "Radiant Silvergun'' was released in arcades and on the SEGA Saturn, however, it was later restored by Treasure and released on the Xbox 360 in 2011.

The popular vertical-shooter will be available for free to Xbox Games with Gold subscribers starting January 1 to 15.

'NeuroVoider'

"NeuroVoider" is a twin-stick shooter RPG set in a cyber future environment where brains fire nuclear rocket launchers at wicked robots.

Defeat the master "NeuroVoider" by battling through a swarm of watchful robots, boosting your character with the smoldering remains of your victims, and defeating the horde of vigilant robots.

"NeuroVider" will be available from January 1st to 31st.

Xbox Game Pass January 2022

Xbox Game Pass remains as one of the most popular gaming subscription programs.

One of the January 2022 titles for Xbox Game Pass is "Windjammers 2," a sequel to the 1994 NEOGEO cult classic arcade game "Windjammers" and it's the perfect blend of what players loved about the original with brand-new mechanics.

As reported by Real Sport 101, "Windjammers 2" is a fast-paced, strategic game that is simple to learn but difficult to master.

It follows in the footsteps of the previous episode and brings back what makes the "Windjammers" series such a fun and competitive game.

This is a fun addition that will be available on January 20.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also get the four co-op shooter, "Anacrusis."

