Hulu Movies, TV Series 2022: 'The Bachelor,' 'How I Met Your Father' and 22 More Shows You Should Watch Out For in 2022

Exciting new shows are coming to Hulu 2022, featuring series like "How I met Your Father," "Women of the Movement" and "Sex Appeal." Interested fans are recommended to monitor the list for shows they might want to watch.

Hulu 2022: New TV Shows

According to Decider, 22 new shows are coming into Hulu TV. Some are continuations to previous seasons, while others are completely new sagas. These shows will be released on a specific schedule, starting with "Falling for Figaro" (2021).

"Falling For Figaro" (2021) - January 1

"The Year of The Everlasting Storm" (2021) - January 3

"The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere" (ABC) - January 4

"Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere" (ABC) - January 5

"Black-ish: Final Season Premiere" (ABC) - January 5

"Women of the Movement: Series Premiere" (ABC) - January 7

"PHARMA BRO" (2021) - January 7

"The Golden Palace: Complete Series" (ABC) - January 10

"AILEY" (2021) - January 10

"Black Bear" (2020) - January 10

"I'm Your Man" (2021) - January 11

"Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6" (Hulu Original) - January 13

"Sex Appeal" (2022) (Hulu Original Film) - January 14

"Bergman Island" (2021) - January 14

"GEORGETOWN" (2021) - January 17

"How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere" (Hulu Original) - January 18

"The Estate" (2020) - January 20

"Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere" (Freeform) - January 21

"Promised Land: Series Premiere" (ABC) - January 25

"MAYDAY" (2021) - January 27

"Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere" (Freeform) - January 28

"Small Engine Repair" (2021) - January 30

Hulu Movies: Best TV Shows

Although movie preference depends on individual tastes, there are a few notable shows that subscribers should look out for.

First is the coming-of-age comedy show about sex, relationships and so much more called "Sex Appeal." The movie will star Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margret Cho and Fortune Feimster, per Decider. Note that the show will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Another interesting show is the series "How I Met Your Father," which is another Hulu original show. Fans who enjoyed "How I Met Your Mother" should definitely try out on this new installment on the same cinematic universe.

Lastly, some historic fans might be interested in the series "Women of the Movement," a new saga that drops weekly episodes. It features a story about a mother who attempts to avenge her son's wrongful death.

Although the shows coming in have officially been announced, a few changes might still happen in the coming days. Fans are recommended to watch out for updates on the Hulu webpage.

Aside from incoming shows, Hulu subscribers should also be warned about the 24 shows dropping out of the service on January 2022. Some of the shows that will be removed are "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," "Star Trek," and "Armageddon."

Hulu said they are taking out these old movies to make space for the new content coming to the channel. This implies that subscribers should binge-watch their favorite episode while it is still available. Full details for these changes are available in this article.



