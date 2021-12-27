2022 Toyota Tundra Price Markup Is Insane! [Specs, Power and More]

The 2022 Toyota Tundra price increases by more than $20,000 due to dealer markup costs. This is higher than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).

However, interested Tundra customers have an option to purchase this truck now or rather wait a little longer to buy it at a cheaper price.

2022 Toyota Tundra Price

According to Auto Evolution, the 2022 Toyota Tundra price dealer markups are clearly getting insane.

The Tundra, which has been completely redesigned for the 2022 model, is not the cheapest half-ton pickup truck on the market. Despite the cost, that did not stop some dealerships from adding markups to the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).

For instance, Koons Tysons Toyota, a Virginia-based retailer, is now attempting to sell a 2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 for $85,959.

On the other hand, the Cars.com website proves that Koons Tysons Toyota is not the only dealership that overcharges customers.

To emphasize, some of the cars that have a significant price markup includes Toyota of Lancaster ($78,456 for a Limited), Permian Toyota ($76,678 for 1794), Kendall Toyota of Anchorage ($75,468 for a Platinum), and Toyota of Hollywood ($75,381 for a Limited).

Even though additional dealer markups (ADMs) are authorized, it is worth noting that the Tundra is not affected by the existing chip shortage, per Auto Evolution. Moreover, it is also important to mention that Toyota will suspend operations at five Japanese sites in January owing to supply chain concerns with semiconductors.

According to Toyota's official website, the 2022 Toyota Tundra price starts at $35,950, while the SR5 has a starting price of $40,755.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited price starts at $46,850, while the Platinum version has an MSRP of $56,990.

Read Also: SpaceX Satellites Almost Collide With Chinese Space Station; Elon Musk Hit With Major Backlash

Meanwhile, the 2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 range-topping trim level costs $57,690 excluding the destination charge and optional extras. Furthermore, the CrewMax pickup truck is available with 5.5- and 6.5-footbeds and comes standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive costing $2,865.

Since the price of the TRD Pro version is not on the website, Car and Driver predicts that it will cost around $51,000--which is relatively lower as compared to other versions.

In comparison, Motor Biscuit stated that the base price of the 2022 Ford Raptor is $64,145, with the Raptor R estimated to cost $70,000. The price of the 2022 Ram TRX starts at $72,390. Previously, the starting price for the 2021 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was $49,225

This only means that the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is anticipated to outperform its rivals in terms of pricing.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs and Engine

Auto Evolution noted that the 2022 Toyota Tundra SR is the most affordable among the other variants.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra SR specs include an 8-inch steelies, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Smart Key with Push Button Start, and the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of driver-assist systems.

In terms of engine, the Tundra's 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 delivers 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm) in the SR, dubbed i-Force.

The intermediate tune produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, while the i-Force Max hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

Despite how competitive the 2022 Toyota Tundra is, customers have the option to purchase a Tundra this time at a higher price than the suggested retail price or wait a little longer for delivery at MSRP.



Related Article: 2022 Toyota Tundra Gets Positive Reviews in Drive Test; Massive Tech Upgrades Teased!