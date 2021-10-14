2022 Toyota Tundra Gets Positive Reviews in Drive Test; Massive Tech Upgrades Teased!

After the long wait, car fans finally got their chance to sit inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Driver reviews said the pickup truck received massive improvements over its predecessor, especially with its hybrid powertrain, butch design, rear suspension and cabin tech.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra reviews also teased new upgrades fans could look forward to.

After nearly a year of non-stop leaks and teasers, the highly anticipated 2022 Toyota Tundra officially launched last month. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be available in six models: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, and TRD Pro trims. Keep in mind that Double Cab users have the option to equip either a 6.5 or 8.1-foot bed.

Previous reports already mentioned the 2022 Toyota Tundra specs: a twin turbo 3.4-liter V6 engine paired with 10-speed automatic transmission. Standard configurations for the vehicle should make 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The numbers are subject to change depending on the car model used.

Car analysts from Cnet and Car and Drive took the 2022 Toyota Tundra for a spin and shared their first impressions on the experience.

2022 Toyota Tundra Reviews: Massive Tech Upgrades Teased!

The driver from Cnet emphasized the amazing tech upgrades on the pickup truck. The driver said that despite its luxury interior design, Toyota definitely improved its overall function.

A unique feature worth noting is its huge cabin space. In fact, Toyota designed separate armrests for both driver and passenger. The 12.3-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster and 14-inch central touchscreen infotainment system are also convenient. The latter is highly intuitive to screen input commands and natural speech commands.

Another interesting upgrade on the 2022 Toyota Tundra is its body build. Toyota ditched its old rear leaf springs in favor of the new coil-spring setup. They even added self-leveling rear air suspension with adaptive dampers. The change is obvious on the drive, with its perfectly smooth performance despite on imperfect, rocky, steep or soaked roads.

However, the driver from Cnet mentioned one complaint on the car, noting that the 2022 Toyota Tundra has no tow hooks, meaning it's impossible for this car to pull or be pulled by other trucks.

Other Upgrades for 2022 Toyota Tundra

According to Car and Driver, the vehicle will also feature a Hybrid model later this year. It will be equipped with an i-Force MAX engine, which sandwiches a 48-hp electric motor between engine and transmission. Its small nickel-metal hydride battery will be mounted beneath the rear seat.

Keep in mind that the maximum payload capacity for 2022 Toyota Tundra is 12,000-pounds. It has a clever backup assist function that should help drivers with trailers or cargo behind them, making it ideal for on-the-road fans.

At the time of writing, Toyota hasn't released all its pricing for the 2022 Toyota Tundra models. However, internet sources estimate it to cost around $70,000 or more. More details for the car should be released later this year.



