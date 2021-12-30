'Harry Potter' Reunion Viewing Guide: Release Date, How to Watch + Where You Can View All 'Harry Potter' Movies

The "Harry Potter" reunion special episode is definitely a New Year highlight for many fans. This incoming show features the original cast getting together to chat and reminisce about the blockbuster movies.

Interested fans who want to watch the special episode can do so on selected channels.



Many fans are looking forward to "Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts," which also serves as a 20th-anniversary celebration for the series. The special episode premieres on January 1, 2022, so fans are recommended to prepare for the date.

How to Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion

Be warned that the special episode is exclusive to HBO Max. So fans who are not signed up for the subscription service cannot watch the show. HBO Max subscription membership costs $14.99 a month.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

Cosmopolitan suggested a workaround for the issue. Hulu subscribers can add the HBO Max channel to their account and get a seven-day free trial for the service. But make sure to cancel the free trial before the end date, or else it would automatically be credited to the existing account.

List of Cast for 'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts'

By now, many social media outlets have teased the iconic trio: Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley being present for the special episode. According to an earlier article, they will be joined by actors:

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid)

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black)

Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge)

Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort)

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

James Phelps (Fred Weasley)

Oliver Phelps (George Weasley)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

Note that these are only some of the cast confirmed for the show. Others are yet to be revealed by the producers. Notably, author JK Rowling will be absent from the event. According to Cosmopolitan, her absence might be linked to her previous transphobic comments.

Where to Watch 'Harry Potter' Movies

While waiting for the iconic show, fans can try binge-watching the eight movies released by the franchise. These movies are:

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (2001)

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002)

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004)

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005)

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007)

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009)

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1" (2010)

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" (2011)

According to Newsweek, all movies will be available for streaming on Peacock and HBO Max. This is because the studio Warner Bros. made a deal with NBCUniversal to give them rights to air the films. However, it is undermined how long the films will be available, so fans are recommended to watch and download these movies as soon as possible.

