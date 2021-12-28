'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Weapon Update: Calamity Queller Stats, Damage and More

The "Genshin Impact" 2.4 is just around the corner, and it'll take us all back to Liyue to ring in the new year and into the deepest part of the ocean to battle an ancient evil.

Two familiar faces join two new faces in Genshin 2.4 banners, and there's even a chance to invite some familiar acquaintances to your party for free.

During the "Genshin Impact" 2.4 Special Program Livestream, the Calamity Queller was revealed.

Official sources, on the other hand, have yet to make many allusions to the weapon.

'Genshin Impact' New Weapons

In a battle, a player's character's major emphasis and roles are determined by their weapon.

Characters will specialize in close-range or long-range combat, or even roles, such as attackers or tanks, according to the many weapon types.

Weapon abilities and secondary stats vary widely between weapons; some are better suited to a specific boss, while others are more versatile.

When putting together a player's team, it is best to focus on having a solid mix of characters in addition to weaponry.

To deal with a variety of battle circumstances, it is best to assure that at least two close-range and two long-range classes are with a player.

Calamity Queller

The Calamity Queller is a new weapon in Genshin Impact 2.4 weapons.

While the new characters, events, and features of "Genshin Impact 2.4" Special Program Livestream are the focus, we'd like to shed some light on the game's imminent new weapon.

There is actually only one new weapon in "Genshin Impact" 2.4 or at least that's what miHoYo has revealed thus far.

According to Genshin Honey Hunter World, the Calamity Queller is Shenhe's hallmark weapon, and it's a new 5-Star Polearm.

Read Also: 'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Update: New Limited-Time Redeem Codes to Claim Free Primogems

As reported by Clutch Points, the Calamity Queller is a 5-Star Polearm. It will most likely appear in the Epitome Invocation Weapon Event Banner, which will run concurrently with Shenhe's.

The following are its statistics:

Attack Base: 49

ATK is a secondary stat.

Value of Secondary Stat: 3.6

Extinguishing Precept is a passive ability that grants a 12% bonus to all elemental DMG. After utilizing an Elemental Skill for 20 seconds, obtain Consummation, which increases ATK by 3.2% per second. This ATK boost can stack up to 6 times. Consummation's ATK Bonus is twice when the character wielding the weapon is not on the field.

Shenhe, a support Cro Polearm user, yells Callamity Quekker.

Calamity Queller's stats and ATK Bonus help Shenhe, particularly as the DMG Bonus Shenhe gives her Cryo teammates scales with her ATK.

When Shenhe switches to the main DPS, Calamity Queller's perks double, ensuring that whoever Shenhe is supporting receives a large damage boost.

'Genshin Impact 2.4' Release Date

On January 5, 2022, "Genshin Impact" 2.4 will be released.

The new update will last approximately six weeks and will include at least two separate character banners as well as a handful of activities spread out over that time.

Furthermore, in addition, to the update annpounced in the recent livestream, "Genshin Impact" is also preparing to celebrate numerous festivities with its avid players.

In addition, the update introduces a new event called Prosperous Partnerships, in which players can trade things acquired by finishing the Hydra boss battle and the fireworks-making objectives for one four-star Liyue character.

Players have the following options: Yanfei, Xingqiu, Beidou, Ningguang, Xiangling, Xinyan, Yun Jin, and Chongyun.

However, if a player select a duplicate, they are instead turned into a new Constellation for the character.

Related Article: Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass January 2022 Titles: 'Radiant Silvergun', 'Space Invaders Infinity Gene,' More