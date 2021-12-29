'Fortnite' Crew Pack January 2022: Release Date, Snow Stealth Slone Skin and Items, Warning for Protocol Pack Back Bling

Epic Games has confirmed the return of "Fortnite's" villain, Dr. Slone, in the next '"Fortnite" Crew Pack.

The news comes following the leak of the teaser for the January 2022 "Fortnite" Crew Pack earlier this month.

'Fortnite' Crew Pack January 2022

According to a recent leak, a new month means a new exclusive skin pack for "Fortnite" Crew members, and players will see the return of a familiar character in January.

As reported by Gamespot, the prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on Twitter leaked the official description of the January Crew Pack, which reportedly features Snow Stealth Slone, enduring the winter in an enclosed IO uniform.

This Crew Pack also includes the Snow Stealth Hardcase back bling, Sleet Spike pickaxe, and Snow Stealth wrap.

The Crew-exclusive skin for January 2022 is Dr. Slone, the highest-ranking member of the Imagined Order that players have seen so far, and the enemy for much of the second half of "Fortnite" Chapter 2.

Snow Stealth Slone

The last "Fortnite" Crew-exclusive skin this 2021 is the Cube Assassin's exclusive skin for this December.

With that, this makes Snow Stealth Slone the very first "Fortnite" Crew-exclusive skin of the new year.

Furthermore, members of the Fortnite Crew will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month to spend in the Fortnite Shop, as well as assured access to the current battle pass and other perks.

Slone will be outfitted in Snow Stealth with a Snow Stealth Hardcase back bling, a Sleet Spike pickaxe, and a matching Snow Stealth wrap.

Winter Sunset is an alternate aesthetic for the skin, with the back bling and pickaxe included in the kit.

Adapting to the Island's present conditions, Doctor Slone has prepared herself with a new, winter uniform, Epic reveals in a statement.

Slone is now prepared for the most nefarious of espionage missions.

'Fortnite' Crew Pack Release Date

The "Fortnite" Crew Pack release date will be launched on December 31.

This launch will also include new clothes and perks for members.

However, Epic Games has also cautioned that other Crew Pack incentives, such as the Protocol Pack Back Bling, will be removed on December 31.

This Back Bling is part of the Fortnite Crew Legacy Set, the "Fortnite" team explains in a message.

As reported by Express, players will unlock a new Stage in the Set for every month they are an active Fortnite Crew subscriber, up to a total of six Stages.

During their subscription, the Stages will unlock on the 14th of each month at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. EST.

Snow Stealth Slone begins her chilling dominance in the January 2022 Crew Pack, which will go online for active "Fortnite" Crew subscribers on December 31, 2021, at about 7 p.m. ET.

Subscribing to "Fortnite" Crew unlocks Stage 1.

The Back Bling, which unlocks at Stage 3, and receives a new Style with Stages 2 and 3, is joined by a Pickaxe, which unlocks at Stage 3 and receives a new Style with Stages 4, 5, and 6.

The good news is that "Fortnite" Crew subscribers always have instant access to the current Season's Battle Pass, which means that if users purchased the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass before joining during the season, they will receive a one-time 950 V-Bucks refund.

