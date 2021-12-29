PlayStation Plus January Free Game, Epic Games Store Daily Free Title: 'Persona 5 Strikers,' 'Salt and Sanctuary'

In January, PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive free access to two games: "Deep Rock Galactic" and "Persona 5 Strikers."

Starting January 4, the titles will be available for download via PlayStation Plus.

Furthermore, as part of the holiday season, Epic Games is giving away another free PC game, "Salt and Sanctuary".

'Salt and Sanctuary'

Players can download "Salt and Sanctuary," the free PC game from Epic Games Store for today, December 29.

This is in line with the storefront giving out new titles each day for the holiday season.

As per PC Games, players in this game will be in the trembling shoes of a sailor who's been shipwrecked on an unknown island.

According to the video game developer Ska Studios, as players progress through the game, they will come across convoluted pathways that lead to a cursed region of abandoned towns, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated.

As players may expect, the eldritch terror is reminiscent of "Dark Souls."

Aside from the 2D fighting, there are over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and artifacts to discover on your journey.

'Persona 5 Strikers'

"Persona 5 Strikers" is a direct sequel to "Persona 5."

The "Persona 5 Royal" appears to take place in another dimension, hence there is no Kasumi here, and is set six months after the Phantom Thieves' final heist.

It looks and sounds exactly like "Persona 5," but instead of the turn-based JRPG gameplay found in its source material, Strikers employs a Musou-style combat system that pits you against an army of opponents, similar to the "Dynasty Warriors" series or "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity."

However, the battle is only one aspect of Strikers' appeal.

Atlus' role-playing game series "Persona 5 Strikers" is a Musou-style spinoff.

The game combines beat-'em-up gameplay with narration to bring the Phantom Thieves back together.

Read Also: 'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Update: New Limited-Time Redeem Codes to Claim Free Primogems

'Deep Rock Galactic'

Another game available for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the first month of 2022 is "Deep Rock Galactic."

According to Polygon, it is a PS Plus title from Ghost Ship Games, which players will see make its premiere in the service.

"Deep Rock Galactic" is a four-player cooperative shooter that was first launched in 2020 on Windows PC and Xbox One, after a two-year early access period.

Players take on the role of irritable space dwarves employed by an intergalactic mining firm. Their mission: to search for the bounty on mineral-rich asteroids while avoiding waves of hostile extraterrestrials.

PS Plus games from January 2022 will be available to download until February 1, 2022.

This game has everything, from the four distinct classes to the perplexing traversal system to the pitch-perfect voiceover.

After choosing a task, players board a drop pod equipped with a rocket on one end and a gigantic digging auger on the other. The jump-off location is deep beneath the bowels of an asteroid filled with alien arachnids, so it's a quick flight from there.

December's Sony PlayStation Games

Before 2021 ends, the game titles available in PlayStation Plus, including "Godfall: Challenger Edition," "Mortal Shell," and "Lego DC Super-Villains," which are December video game releases, are still available to download until January 3, 2022.

On the other hand, PlayStation VR owners can get "The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners," "Until You Fall," and "Firesprite's The Persistence" until January 3, 2022.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Crew Pack January 2022: Release Date, Snow Stealth Slone Skin and Items, Warning for Protocol Pack Back Bling