'Pokemon Go' Raids, New Year's Event: Bonuses, Important Raid Dates and More

Trainers better watch out because the "Pokemon Go" New Year's event is about to start! During this event, players can catch a variety of costumed Pokemon and receive a bunch of freebies. Trainers can also battle and catch some highly anticipated Pokemon on five-star raids.

The "Pokemon Go" New Year event officially runs between Friday, 10 PM to January 4, 2022, 8 PM local time. The event is a continuation of the Season of Heritage, and would be the last "Pokemon Go" event for the year.

'Pokemon Go' Raids: January Schedule

Trainers are recommended to keep an eye out for the January 2022 raids. This is because many interesting Pokemon are coming back to the game. Sources from GamesRadar listed the important raid dates for next year:

Five star Kyurem: 6 PM raid hour at January 5. Available until January 7.

Five star Heatran: 6 PM raid hour at January 12. Available between January 7-15.

Five star Genesect: 6 PM raid hour at January 19. Available between January 15-24.

Five star Regice: 6 PM raid hour at January 26. Available between January 22 to February 1.

Mega Abomasnow: Available until January 7.

Mega Aerodactyl (first-time debut): Available between January 7 to February 1.

Trainers should also watch out for spotlight every Tuesday at 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Solosis will be available on January 4, Diglett on January 11, Plusle on January 18, and Minun on January 25.

'Pokemon Go' New Year's Event Bonuses

Aside from the exciting Pokemon raids, trainers who join the New Year event will receive a special boost. According to GoHub, trainers will receive:

2× Hatch Stardust

2× Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

GoHub also teased the full list of costumed Pokemon appearing at the event. Trainers can catch:

Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle

Party Hat Raticate

Party Hat Nidorino

Party Hat Gengar

Party Hat Wormple

Party Hat Wobbufet

New Year Hat Pichu

Ney Year Hat Pikachu

New Year Hat Raichu

New Year Hat Hoothoot

2020 Glasses Slowpoke

2021 Glasses Slowbro

2022 Glasses Slow King

Lastly, here are additional bonuses that trainers can take advantage of during the New Year Event:

New avatar items and cosmetics: Trainers can buy the 2022 Glasses, New Year's Headband, New Year's Jacket Set, New Year's Pants, and New Year's Shoes on the in-game item shop.

Time Research Rewards: Completing research tasks will reward players with encounters with the costumed Pokemon.

Fireworks event: A time-limited event of New Year fireworks will be available on "Pokemon Go" Friday 11 PM up to January 2, 2022 12 AM local time.

Keep in mind that the "Pokemon Go" New Year is a time-limited event. Trainers who miss their chance now might have to wait for a whole year to experience the event next time. By then, a different rotation of Pokemon might be featured for the wild encounter and raids. Also note that these are only some of the most notable features for the event. Full details can be found on their official website.



