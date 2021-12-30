Binance 2022 Price Prediction: After Beating Top Cryptocurrencies, What's Next for the Altcoin?

Binance Coin has gained 1,344 percent growth this year, considerably exceeding Bitcoin's 73 percent and Ether's 455 percent gains.

Although Bitcoin and Ether had significant gains in 2021, the said altcoin outperformed them by a wide margin. Binance coin's surge can be ascribed in part to the growth of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

Binance Outranking Other Crypto

The surge of the coin, BNB, can be linked in part to the tremendous growth of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

Binance Holdings, the world's largest crypto exchange, issues BNB, which is the native currency of the Binance Chain--Binance's own blockchain. The coin was initially built on the Ethereum network.

As reported by Business Insider, BNB trades for around $520 and has a market valuation of $87 billion, accounting for approximately four percent of the whole crypto market. Bitcoin suffered a continual loss of dominance throughout the first five months of the year, as traders shifted into altcoins while bitcoin soared above previous highs.

Altcoins gained traction elsewhere in the market during the year as a flood of regular investors came in, hoping to profit from the huge profits.

Binance 2022 Price Prediction

Currently, Binance Coin's price is at $520.70, and BNB is presently ranked no. 3 in the global crypto ecosystem. Binance Coin has a circulation supply of 166,801,148 coins and a market capitalization of $86,675,450,381.

The price of Binance Coin in 2022 is expected to reach a low of $753.63. Throughout 2022, the Binance Coin price can reach a maximum of $915.50, with an average price of $781.03.

According to Price Prediction, the price of Binance Coin is expected to reach a minimum of $1,136.99 in 2023. With an average trading price of $1,168.23, the BNB price can reach a maximum of $1,324.58.

In 2024, the price of one Binance Coin is anticipated to reach a minimum of $1,527.46. Throughout 2024, the BNB price can reach a maximum of $1,968.41, with an average price of $1,585.87.

Furthermore, in 2025, the price of Binance Coin is expected to drop to the lowest feasible amount of $2,263.27. The BNB price might hit a high of $2,631.37, with an average expected price of $2,326.70.

The Binance Smart Chain

Based on daily trading volume, Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. As per CoinMarketCap, Binance is a decentralized, blockchain-based network ecosystem.

The company has evolved to be the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in a range of countries, and its subsidiary companies are gaining a lot of attention as well.

Binance's founder and CEO are Changpeng Zhao and He Yi. Zhao began his career at Bloomberg in 2001 as the head of trade book futures development. He worked for the company for four years before becoming a partner at Fusion Systems.

Binance's co-founder and chief marketing officer is He Yi. Yi co-founded OKCoin in 2014, which at the time was China's largest fiat-to-crypto exchange. In 2017, she teamed up with Changpeng Zhao to form Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance was founded in July 2017 with the intention of demonstrating a new paradigm in global finance known as Binary Finance, or Binance.

