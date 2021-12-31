3 Sports Stars Join NFT, Crypto Craze: Stephen Curry, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes!

Long before the Covid-19 pandemic affected the world, cryptocurrency and NFTs had already been around.

However, NFT skyrocketed in 2021, people all across the world began to migrate their purchases to the internet, including digital art, gaming, music, apparel, and more.

Despite the fact that they cannot be seen or felt in real life, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have grown into a $27 billion market.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind crypto assets that allow collectors to use blockchain technology to authenticate, own, and exchange original authenticated versions of extraordinary digital products.

Stephen Curry

The Stephen Curry NFT was made available in Metaverse last December 20.

Stephen Curry's NFT was made possible by a collaboration with Under Armour.

The Golden State Warriors' three-time NBA Champion, has introduced a surprise Stephen Curry NFT inspired by his record-breaking three-point shot.

According to iTechPost, Golden State Warriors ace Stephen Curry is celebrating his 2974th record-breaking 3-point shot with NFTs.

Curry's online store, "The 2974 Collection," will be selling 2,974 pieces of NFTs, with all proceeds going to Curry's foundation and project partners.

The Stephen Curry NFT design was created in collaboration with Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald.

Norman, who is now 86 years old, was Disney's first Black animator. He is well-known for his contributions to the making of some of Disney's most well-known films.

Meanwhile, McDonald, a recent college graduate and artist, on the other hand, developed the artwork by stacking a repeat "2974" print throughout to recreate a memorable image from each made 3-pointer.

The proceeds from the Stephen Curry NFT sale will help Ayesha and Stephen Curry's foundation, "Eat, Learn, Play," which was launched in 2019.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady's career in the NFT sector continued on Dec. 9, 2021, with the successful introduction of an NFT collection reflecting the start of his storied NFL career on Autograph, an NFT platform that Brady co-founded with father-son combo Richard Rosenblatt and Dillon Rosenblatt.

The collection, as its name implies, features artifacts from major events leading up to Brady's drafting into the NFL in 2000.

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League, just released his own non-fungible token (NFT) collection named "Live Forever: The Tom Brady Origins Collection," which focuses on his early years in the league.

The collection sold out in less than 10 minutes, bringing in roughly $1.3 million in total sales.

It is not too late to buy a Tom Brady Origins NFT if enthusiasts missed out on the public sale of the collection.

Simply follow the methods outlined in this tutorial to get one on the secondary market.

Brady's mention of cryptocurrency isn't entirely unexpected. He has already expressed his support for cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin.

Patrick Mahomes

As reported by Essentially Sports, Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, have invested in the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

In August, the Super Bowl champion launched Autograph, his own NFT platform.

NFTs rely only on cryptocurrencies, therefore his investment in a company like this demonstrates his crypto aspirations.

However, not everyone is pleased with the shift to a new currency.

The NFL announced the restrictment that all 32 teams are temporarily forbidden from directly trading or sponsoring NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

NFL players are free to exchange and hold digital assets, despite the limits imposed on the teams. And the players are frequently observed on social media making remarks and comments on the cryptocurrency's rising and falling trends.

