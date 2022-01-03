2022 Supercars Watch: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, Chevy Corvette Z06 and Aston Martin Vanquish!

Supercars are known for their speed, but crafting them would need a careful, meticulous look and make.

Because of this, designing and manufacturing new models would take years and even decades before people get their hands on them. There are some set for rollout fresh from the assembly line, while there are those that still haven't passed the design stage yet.

As such, the upcoming 2022 supercars featured in this article -- Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, Chevy Corvette Z06, Aston Martin Vanquish -- are set to blaze the trail, even with a seemingly longer time frame before their target release, as revealed by Car and Driver. For sure, these are worth the long wait.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Awesome Engine, Ultimate Driving Experience

First is the upcoming Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which is a lighter yet more powerful upgrade to the German automaker's flagship supercar that makes it even more racetrack-capable. It runs on a Porsche 911 GT3s engine, which offers the best driving experience for the upscale sports car.

Its 4.0-liter flat-six engine is naturally aspirated, producing 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. It reaches a 9,000 rpm redline, an improvement from the current 8,000 rpm of the existing GT4. As such, the Cayman GT4 RS should have awesome sound and character, enhanced by those optional titanium exhaust tips.

It carries a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that offers shorter gearing than the optional Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) gearbox in the standard GT4, though it has a similar shifter design with the 911 GT3.

The 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS, with prices expected to start at $143,050, could hit 60 miles per hour in only 3.2 seconds--reaching a top speed of 196 mph-9 mph faster than the standard GT4, yet 1 mph slower than the GT3.

Chevy Corvette Z06: Superb, High-Performance Specs for a Speedster

As for the forthcoming Chevy Corvette Z06, fans would expect a first of the ultra-high-performance iterations of the C8 Corvette. It will use a naturally aspirated Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) 32-valve 5.5-liter V8 engine. In addition, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 will use a flat-plane crank, similar to the Ferrari V8. It could rev up to 8,500 to 9,000 rpm and produce 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Additionally, it can sound like your typical Ferrari.

The Z06 engine is derived from the previous LT5.5 iteration that Corvette Racing uses in the C8.R endurance racing car.

The Chevy Corvette Z06 is said to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds and go on to the next quarter-mile in just 10.6 seconds.

It features forged aluminum pistons, titanium connecting rods dual throttle bodies, and four-into-two-into one stainless steel exhaust headers. There is likewise an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission attached to the engine that handles the rear wheels, where the Z06's power is also routed.

The Corvette Z06, priced at $85,000, also offers significant aerodynamic and suspension improvements derived from C8.R sports car.

Aston Martin Vanquish: Classy, Exceptional Mid-Engine Supercar

Meanwhile, the British classy speed demon Aston Martin is set to unveil its next Vanquish in 2024. The Aston Martin Vanquish is set to take aim at those dream mid-engine speedsters of the moment, such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo, McLaren 720S and 765LT, and Lamborghini Huracán.

It will feature a new hybrid V6 powertrain that it is creating in house, with an output of up to 700 hp and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds. It has a top speed of 190 mph. This is the same engine that will power the automaker's other upcoming mid-engine offerings. But compared to the Aston's other mid-engine models priced at the seven figures, the Vanquish will start at around $300,000. While it is more affordable, the Vanquish is still out of reach for most enthusiasts.

The Vanquish is also set to offer a bonded-aluminum spaceframe instead of a carbon-filter tub used on other Aston Martin hypercars. With its lesser aerodynamic features, the Vanquish may seem to be rather a grand tourer than a serious track speedster.

