Epic Tesla Light Show TikTok Video Goes Viral; Elon Musk Reacts!

The Tesla update v11.0 recently went viral! This update let users create a Tesla light show, even if they do not own the vehicle. Elon Musk tweeted a fire emoji in reaction to the trend.

Just before Christmas, Tesla published the full details for their latest installment, v11.0. This software upgrade introduced a lot of new features for driving, riding and entertainment. One of the most notable upgrades is the Tesla light show, which was previously limited to expert programmers.

TikTok Video: The Tesla Light Show

TikTok user tombetgeorge jumped into the viral Tesla trend. At the time of writing, his most popular post received more than 4.2 million views. The driver used songs like Beat It by Micheal Jackson, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, and an original composition for the Tesla light show.

Twitter user Zack brought the trend over to Twitter. The fan commented that "this is awesome! Double programmed Tesla light show!"

🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2022

Surprising the fans on the internet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to this Twitter thread. He posted a fire emoji to show his appreciation.

According to Cnet, the new Tesla light show just recently opened capability to support XLights. This is an open-source free software that fans can use to create vehicular light shows on a computer. The file would be saved and uploaded to the Tesla using a USB drive. This implies that anyone with a computer can create a Tesla light show, but users will still need a vehicle to actually test the program.

This new upgrade should help fans, friends or clients create light shows remotely.

Read Also: Tesla Update: Model 3, Model S Recall; Owner Blows Up EV After Learning $22K Repair Costs

Tesla Update v11.0: Light Show and Other New Features

Tesla also released its own light show demonstration for the v11.0 upgrade. Notably, they used a Christmas song to promote holiday cheer.



However, it should be emphasized that Tesla light show is only one of the many features added by the new program. There are other exciting changes that users should look forward to.

According to Tesla, v11.0 also brought the following programs:

New user interface for Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X: Using the Intel Atom Processor, users can customize their app launcher, personalize controls menu and utilize dark mode.

Updated navigation: It lets users hide unnecessary map details and reorder routes

Games: Three new additions featuring "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Sudoku," and "The Battle of Polytopia."

Entertainment update: A new feature with five levels of Immersive Audio.

Improved blind spot camera: It can be used for changing lanes or making turns.

Sentry Mode Live Camera Access: Lets users view a live feed from the Autopilot camera via Tesla app.

Cold Weather Improvements: Cold-weather utility features are now added to Tesla app. Users can remotely start cabin preconditioning and heated charge port using the app. Telsa Model 3 and Model Y have added automatic seat heater functionality, where the temperature will be adjusted based on climate control settings.

Related Article: SpaceX Satellites Almost Collide With Chinese Space Station; Elon Musk Hit With Major Backlash