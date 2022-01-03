Square Enix Loves NFT, NFT Games, and Metaverse; But Fans Hate It

Square Enix, the company behind the "Final Fantasy" series, is planning to join the "decentralize gaming" trend. The decision caused fans to riot against the "Square Enix NFT and metaverse" plan on Twitter.

At the start of the year, Square Enix released an open letter written by company president Yosuke Matsuda. The letter praised metaverse and blockchain gaming. It also shared future plans to invest in the so-called "play to contribute" platform.

Square Enix Metaverse: Yosuke Matsuda Loves NFTs

Sources from Dotesports summarized the key highlights of the letter. They said Matsuda hoped that decentralized gaming would grow to become "a major trend."

Matsuda said the metaverse, NFTs, blockchain games and digital token-based economies are "here to stay" in the long run. Because of this, the niche could be one of the company's future areas of investment. Matsuda emphasized that 2021 was just "NFTs: Year One." He predicted that the technology would continue to grow this year.

Matsuda also shared that Square Enix has been "aggressive" with its research in blockchain technology, reportedly developing key areas of AI, cloud and blockchain gaming.

According to Matsuda, the play-to-earn games in the blockchain is some kind of "diversification" in gaming. This system could potentially reward players and modders for their investments through digital tokens.

Matsuda concluded that decentralized gaming might enable self-sustaining growth in the company. Overall, the tune of his letter implied future game projects related to blockchain gaming.

Dotesports also pointed out that Square Enix is just one of the many AAA gaming publishers to show interest in NFT, NFT games and the metaverse. Both Electronic Arts and Ubisoft have already shown their support, which signifies a growing shift in the community.

Unfortunately, not all fans are in favor in this trend.

Fans React to Square Enix NFT Game

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration and disappointment with Square Enix's plans. Listed below are some of the most notable comments on the internet.

Twitter user Rin said Square Enix is "sinking lower and lower" with its market strategy. After the frustration with their "exclusive games" policy, an "NFT scam" is definitely a bad development.

Wow, Square-Enix really do keep sinking lower and lower.



First it was the Epic Games exclusivity stuff, then it was the ridiculous pricing of said exclusive games. Now it's getting it on the NFT scam? Fuck you Square-Enix. https://t.co/IPIWPap1E4 — Rin | 凛 (@TheIshikawaRin) January 1, 2022

Twitter user TheNCmaster said an NFT "upgrade" while "FF16 is still in development" will break down any potential for real progress.

Square Enix announcing they’re looking to put NFT’s in their games



Then you remember FF16 is still in development…



Great way to start the year… pic.twitter.com/MAWIBqkGI2 — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) January 1, 2022

One fan pointed out that Square Enix made a story about "corporations hurting the planet." It comes as a great irony that Square Enix is arguably doing the same.

Square Enix can you stop doing this dumb NFT shit you literally made a whole ass game on why corporations benefitting from hurting the planet is bad do yall want Barret to show up and rock ya shit too? pic.twitter.com/hyX39Dfdn8 — Kairi Nendoroid Come Home 💖 (@UnchainedStar) January 1, 2022

The "Final Fantasy" character Barret will definitely be disappointed if he hears this.

Square Enix really said "Happy New Year" and started to talk about NFTs immediately. Bruhhhhhhh. pic.twitter.com/CjRvcxFRCv — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) January 1, 2022

Another fan got worried for a different game. This fan called out to fellow "Kingdom Hearts" gamers to rally against Square Enix NFTs.

If Kingdom Hearts uses NFT’s in the near future with what Square Enix said today…… this community better make the biggest fucking fuss or were fucked — Matt - lowkeymatt (YT) (@lowkeymattyt) January 2, 2022

Twitter user Nick Manfre said they have been loyal to Square Enix for more than 25 years. However, the NFT decision might be the signal to end this loyalty.

@SquareEnix I love you, and have been buying your games for the past 25+ years, but if you start putting NFT’s in your games, I’m gonna pirate every single game you put out going forward. Sincerely, A fan. #keepthatshitoutofgames https://t.co/Ulj8EeB9sl — Nick Manfrè ✸ (@Nicodemus82) January 1, 2022

