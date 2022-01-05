'League of Legends' Patch 12.1 Notes: Sona Nerf, Diana Buff, Bug Fixes and More

"League of Legends" patch 12.1 officially drops on Friday. Players should watch out for the Immortal Shieldbow nerf, which means new meta gameplays. Good old Rek'Sai is also getting a few changes to go along with its incoming Elderwood skin. Note that these are only some of the improvements to look forward to in-game.

Typical of any new season, "League of Legends" Patch 12.1 adds major changes to the game. New characters will be moving up on the OP tier list, while others will be removed until the next lucky update. Patch 12.1 brings out five system changes and four character updates.

@twitter|https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1478445217158033408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

'League of Legends' Champions: Diana Buff and Sona Nerf

According to Riot Games, developers scaled up Diana's passive AP ratio in hopes of bringing her back to the jungle. Her AP ratio rose from 40 percent to 50 percent, and her monster damage ratio rose from 250 percent to 300 percent.

Gangplank also received a buff on his skill. Parrrley (Q) mana cost is cut down from 60/55/50/45/40 to 55/50/45/40/35. Cooldown is reduced to 4.5 seconds.

Unfortunately for Rek'sai players, the champion received two major nerfs. Furious Bite (E) scaled down from 50/60/70/80/90 (+85 percent bonus AD) to 55/60/65/70/75 (+85 percent bonus AD). Tunnel (E) also increased cooldown time from 26/23/20/17/14 seconds to 26/24/22/20/18 seconds.

Lastly, the top-pick AP Sona also got nerfed. Her base armor growth dropped from 3.3 to 3, and her Song of Celerity (E) increased cooldown from 12 seconds to 14 seconds.

Read Also: Lego Release NASA Rocket Center, Moon Base Set; Sonic the Hedgehog Coming Soon [Release Date, Price, Features]

'League of Legends' Patch Notes: 12.1 System Changes

Aside from characters, players should watch out for item and summoner spells changes. These improvements should be pretty obvious the next time a player queues up for a match.

Eclipse cooldown increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds: Assassins and ADC will lose a lot of their lethality edge from this item nerf.

Force of Nature absorb stack duration increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds: Developers decided to emphasize this tank item's magic resist capabilities.

Immortal Shieldbow attack damage has been reduced to 50 and Lifeline Shield decreased to 275-650 (based on level): ADC and jungle users have to adjust with this huge nerf on their second lifeline. However, it should make new season gameplays a lot more dynamic.

Wit's End recipe changed from Negatron Cloak and Long Sword to Null-Magic Mantle and Pickaxe: The overall gold cost remains unchanged. However, the stats might be different from the original version.

Teleport nerfed: Developers noticed that a lot of gameplay is taking advantage of the Teleport summoner spell. So now, they are limiting its utility by increasing its cooldown to 360 seconds on all levels. A few conditions have also been added, where most of its function is limited until the towers plating falls.

'League of Legends' Bugs and Fixes

Patch 12.1 also fixed some of the annoying bugs attacking the system in Season 11. Here are some notable changes that players can look forward to.

Kled mount and discount improved

Caitlyn passive stack fixed

Bard Tempered Fate and portal travel fixed

Vi passive Blast Shield improved

Pantheon range and cast time fixed

Sylas interactions fixed

Vex Shadow Surge fixed

Heimerdinger skills fixed



Related Article: 'Escape From Tarkov' Server Down, Crashing Amid Possible Attacks; Fans Furious