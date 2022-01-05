'Resident Evil Village' Not Launching on PC: How to Fix Major Error

Steam users have voted, and they have chosen Capcom's "Resident Evil Village" as the Game of the Year. Unfortunately for players, reports are coming in that the game is not launching on PC.

According to Cluchpoints, "Resident Evil Village" beat "Valheim," "New World," "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Forza Horizon 5" on the Steam poll. This is no surprise to gamers because "Resident Evil Village" also got recognition in The Game Awards 2021.



For reference, "Resident Evil Village" is a survival horror game that features an immersive experience and a dynamic storyline. It is the eighth installment in the "Resident Evil" series.

Resident Evil Village Not Launching on PC

Many players who are interested have started trying this new game. Unfortunately, they report having problems during launch. The Windows Club explained six possible reasons for the issue:

An outdated or faulty graphics driver: This causes game launcher issues.

This causes game launcher issues. Lack of administrator rights: Sometimes the game needs administrator privileges to load up all the necessary programs.

Sometimes the game needs administrator privileges to load up all the necessary programs. In-game overlays: For this kind of problem, users are advised to disable the in-game overlay ahead of time.

For this kind of problem, users are advised to disable the in-game overlay ahead of time. Corrupted game files: Players have to verify the integrity of game files on their system.

Players have to verify the integrity of game files on their system. Antivirus issues: Sometimes, antivirus programs classify games as threat programs and block their processing.

Sometimes, antivirus programs classify games as threat programs and block their processing. An outdated windows system: This issue affects software dependencies like DirectX, VCRedist, and .Net Framework.

How to Fix 'Resident Evil Village' Launch Problems

According to The Windows Club, there are six ways to fix the issues mentioned above. Players are advised to follow these steps in proper order.

1. To update graphics drivers, users must navigate to "Systems," "Windows Update," and "Advanced options." Search for the graphics driver and open "Optional Updates." Install all the available updates.

2. Afterward, users should enable administrator rights to the game. They can do this by opening the "Resident Evil Village" executable, then selecting "Properties" and "Compatibility." Toggle on the "Run this program as an administrator." Click "Okay" and relaunch the game.

3. If the problem continues, try to disable the in-game overlay. The command is different depending on the platform.

Discord app: Open "Settings" and "Overlay." Toggle off the "Enable in-game overlay" option.

GeForce Experience: Open "Settings" and "General." Disable the "Share" settings

Steam: Launch Steam client and open "Settings." Toggle off "Enable Steam overlay."

4. Verify the game file to check on corrupted, broken, or missing programs. Users can do this by opening Steam "Library" and searching for the "Resident Evil Village" option. Open "Properties" and navigate to "Local files." Click on "Verify Integrity of Game Files" and wait for the process to finish.

5. Users who are confident in their device security are recommended to turn off active antivirus programs during game time. For a much more permanent solution, users should add "Resident Evil Village" to the list of programs excluded in antivirus scans. The process to deactivate antivirus programs vary depending on the software.

6. Lastly, players are advised to try running the game on windowed mode. This might reduce the sytem processing, which helps the game run smoother. Users can do this by opening Steam "Library." Search for the "Resident Evil Village" option and open "Properties." Navigate to the "General" tab and click on "Set Launch Option" Toggle on the "Windowed, noborder" and click on "Okay." Relaunch the game.

