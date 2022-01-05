2022 Y-Brush Design, Power: Major Upgrades in Toothbrush That Cleans Your Teeth in 10 Seconds

French company Y-Brush said its 10-second toothbrush is getting an upgrade some time this year! They released the concept design for the next-generation toothbrush on CES 2022.

Back in CES 2017, fans who joined the event saw a unique-looking toothbrush that is advertised to "clean your teeth in 10 seconds." The Y-shaped toothbrush quickly became popular in the years after and is currently on sale in more than 50 countries.

However, the Y-Brush glory doesn't end there. The company recently announced an upgrade that should improve the overall brushing experience. Although a physical sample of the product is yet to be released, interested fans analyzed the improvements on the 2022 Y-Brush.

Y-Brush Design: The 10-Second Toothbrush

For reference, the first edition Y-Brush is a brush head attached to a motorized handle. This brush head resembles a mouthguard with nylon bristles in the middle. The motor handle vibrates the brush head to clean the user's teeth. Note, however, that it can only be used on one jaw at a time. A user also has to chew on the brush piece and tilt it right-to-left to maximize the cleaning experience.



YouTuber Dental Digest took a video of himself using this first-generation Y-Brush. He pointed out a few pros and cons of the product, saying it might not be worth the money.

Y-Brush is an expensive item that costs approximately $158.43. It features an interesting design and works better than most automated toothbrushes. However, Y-Brush is not an effective cleaner because it finds trouble reaching the space between the teeth. It is also extremely frustrating to clean, which the YouTuber joked would take "more than 10 seconds."

2022 Y-Brush Features: New Upgrades

According to Cnet, Y-Brush is solving these problems with its latest improvements.

Based on its concept design, the 2022 Y-Brush will have a new, round and tapered handle. This makes it easier for users to hold. The base handle is also wider, which should help it stand upright properly. The most impressive feature of the design is its two-way brush chamber, where both the top and bottom jaw can be cleaned simultaneously.

Cnet also said the new design would feature six vibration modes. This should give users the opportunity to select a setting that best suits their needs:

Clean mode, which is on by default

Gum care mode for gum stimulation

Whitening mode

Extra clean mode, which increases and targets vibration to remove stains

Sensitive gums mode for people suffering from gingivitis

Polishing mode

Lastly, it is worth noting that the new Y-Brush will include an RFID chip and Bluetooth technology, which users can link to a mobile app to track their brushing habits.

As previously mentioned, the 2022 Y-Brush was announced as a concept design in CES 2022. The company did not give a timeframe when they would put this new product on sale. Interested fans are advised to wait for more updates, which should be available sometime this year.

