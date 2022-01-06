Tesla vs. General Motors EV Sales: Elon Musk Reacts to GM Selling Just 26 EVs in the US

General Motors' sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 dipped down to a depressing 440,745 vehicle deliveries. Also note that GM EV only made 26 deliveries in the US during this period. Interestingly, Elon Musk reacted to this development.

According to Inside EVs, the Q4 2021 GM report "ended in red" at 2,218,228, down by 12.9 percent. The losses are especially obvious with Chevrolet, which reported 288,647 deliveries in Q4 (down by 44.7 percent) and 1,437,677 in 2021 (down by 17.4 percent).



GM EV Q4 2021: 26 EVs Delivered

It is sad to note that GM only made 26 EV deliveries in the U.S. Q4 2021, which is down by 100 percent year-over-year. Inside EVs said the company sold a total of 25 Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV and 1 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The lousy market performance could be linked to the massive battery recall that happened for both vehicles.

Experts predict that the issue will extend until the end of February. It should be emphasized that any new battery modules manufactured are prioritized to the recalled vehicles, so overall productions will be on pause. The situation is still progressing, so drivers who had their cars recalled last year are advised to watch out for more updates.

Tesla vs. General Motors

In comparison to GM's struggles, Tesla boasted an impressive 87 percent increase in their market. Note, however, that the automaker did not disclose figures for US-only sales.

According to Car and Driver, Tesla announced that it delivered 308,600 vehicles in Q4 2021. The figure comprises 11,750 deliveries for Model S and Model X, while the bulk of the order accounting 296,850 is for Model 3 and Model Y. These numbers being added to their previous markets give Tesla a 936,172 2021 sales report.

Reuters pointed out that Tesla set a new record on delivery numbers for six quarters in a row. Notably, it is a fantastic achievement, especially since the auto industry is still struggling with the global chip shortage.

When comparing Tesla to GM, it is undeniable that one market has the upper hand. Some fans commented in Car and Driver that Tesla is too far ahead in EV manufacturing technology. Perhaps the number might continue to grow depending on Tesla's incoming projects.

Elon Musk Tweets: "Room to Improve'

Tesla Silicon Valley Club took over Twitter and announced GM's number of EV sales in Q4 2021. Surprising many of his fans, Elon Musk replied to the tweet, saying GM has "room to improve."

Room to improve … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2022

Although GM suffered huge losses for 2021, it can still recover its profits depending on future markets. Their Chevrolet Bolt, in particular, has a lot of potential especially since it delivered 24,828 units in total last year, per Inside EVs.

For now, fans have to watch out for GM's future projects. Hopefully, they can overcome their ongoing issues and introduce exciting new units that drivers can look forward to this year.

